Curaçao keeper Room ties Howard's World Cup save record in draw

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room made 15 saves to equal the men's World Cup record and help earn the tiny island nation its first-ever World Cup point with a 0-0 draw against heavily favored Ecuador on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Room, whose shutout of Jamaica last November sent Curaçao to their first World Cup, bounced back from a 7-1 loss to Germany with one of the finest performances by a goalkeeper in tournament history.

His save total is tied for most in a World Cup game -- since saves became an official stat in 1966 -- according to ESPN Research, matching the mark set by Tim Howard of the United States against Belgium on July 1, 2014.

Room, a former MLS Cup winner with the Columbus Crew, now plays for Miami FC in the U.S. second-tier USL Championship. His tally is the most in a World Cup game by a keeper who kept a shutout, and it also stands alone as the most in a World Cup game that did not go to extra time.

Ecuador's 15 shots on goal were also the most in a men's World Cup match without scoring since at least 1966.

The draw doesn't eliminate either team from knockout play, but it put Ecuador in dire shape going into their group finale. Those matches take place Thursday with Curaçao facing Ivory Coast in Philadelphia and Ecuador playing Germany in New Jersey.

Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room makes a save during his team's goalless draw with Ecuador. AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Ecuador certainly had a home-field advantage Saturday night at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Their fanbase, dressed like its players in bright yellow shirts, filled the stadium to the brim, making it look like a convention of Minions. There was only a couple of small pockets of blue-clad Curaçao fans in a stadium whose capacity could house half of its island citizenry.

Among those in the crowd were Kansas City Royals players Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Starling Marte.

The pressure mounted on Ecuador earlier Saturday, when Deniz Undav's goal in stoppage time gave Germany a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast. The outcome of that match in Toronto meant that La Tri faced World Cup elimination with a loss to The Blue Wave.

Curaçao made sure the pressure continued once play began.

Throughout the first half, 78-year-old coach Dick Advocaat's team kept finding seams through the middle of the Ecuadorean defense, creating open looks at the goal. But each time, Curaçao would end the runs with a sloppy pass or a shot wide of net.

Ecuador wasted their best scoring chance in the opening minutes, when World Cup veteran Enner Valencia found nothing between him and the goalkeeper. But Room guessed right, dived to his left and deflected the shot to keep the game scoreless.

The relentless pressure of La Tri picked up in the second half -- and each time, Room was standing in the way.

Moisés Caicedo forced him into making a spectacular save early on, then Valencia did the same with a well-placed header that Room knocked wide. On the ensuing corner kick, Room made two more sensational saves before Curaçao finally cleared it.

It was that kind of night for Room. And that kind of night for Ecuador.

The Associated Press and ESPN Research contributed to this report.