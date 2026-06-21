Declan Rice: England's set-piece prowess should excite fans

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Declan Rice senses he will get an assist every time he takes a set piece as England attempt to tap into the Arsenal midfielder's dead-ball expertise at the World Cup.

Mikel Arteta's men scored 25 goals from set plays on their way to lifting a first Premier League title since 2004, with that prowess also helping them reach a second Champions League final.

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Rice played a key role in Arsenal's success and provided an assist in England's winning start to the World Cup against Croatia, with his corner headed home by Harry Kane late in the first half.

The skipper's opener in Wednesday's 4-2 triumph came from a retaken penalty awarded after one of the vice-captain's corners and he has told fans to expect more.

England midfielder Declan Rice takes a corner during the World Cup win over Croatia. Aric Becker / AFP via Getty Images

"I wouldn't ever take corners or set pieces, but [set-piece coach] Nico [Jover] and the manager [Mikel Arteta] at Arsenal saw something in me that others didn't," Rice told the BBC.

"They said that I can put balls in areas from a dead ball that no-one else can in the team at Arsenal other than Bukayo [Saka]. From that moment, I really just bought into that, believed in that.

"As time has gone on I feel like now every time I put down a ball for a set-piece - whether it's a corner or a wide free-kick - I feel like I'm going to get an assist or make something happen that's dangerous.

"That's a good mentality to have over set-pieces ... and England fans can be excited."