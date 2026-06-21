World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as Curaçao make history - June 21

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It's day 11 in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and after Curaçao made history by becoming the smallest nation ever to win a point at the World Cup, you can follow everything going on from another busy day at the tournament right here, with ESPN.

Goalkeeper Eloy Room followed in the footsteps of Cape Verde's Vozinha on Saturday night, becoming a cult hero overnight by making 15 saves in Curaçao's 0-0 draw with Ecuador.

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