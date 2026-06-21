Transfer rumors, news: PSG to bid for Liverpool target Diomande

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Liverpool are set to be overtaken by Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, while thew Reds are up against Manchester United for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande scored 12 goals in his debut Bundesliga campaign for RB Leipzig last season. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

- Paris Saint-Germain are poised to make an opening bid for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, according to BILD. Liverpool have already had a €100 million offer turned down by the Bundesliga club, who are seeking well over €130 million for their star winger who is currently playing for Ivory Coast at the FIFA World Cup. Liverpool's pursuit is complicated by PSG's long-standing interest, who have been in contact with Diomande's representatives over the past few weeks regarding personal terms. Leipzig, meanwhile, remain committed to keeping the 19-year-old at the club.

- Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's versatile midfielder Felix Nmecha this summer, TEAMtalk reports. The former Manchester City player is reportedly open to a return to England despite only signing a new contract with Dortmund earlier this year. Liverpool are among several Premier League clubs monitoring the 25-year-old, whose impressive performances for club and country have attracted widespread interest. A fee in the region of €50 million could be enough to tempt Dortmund into negotiations.

- Chelsea are keeping tabs on Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz, with manager Xabi Alonso keen on a reunion with his former Bayer Leverkusen star, according to Football Insider. However, any move for the Germany international is said to depend on the future of Enzo Fernández, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. Alonso is a huge admirer of Wirtz after working closely with him at Leverkusen, but Liverpool would only consider sanctioning his exit if a significant offer came in this summer.

- Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa are all monitoring Newcastle United forward Nick Woltemade ahead of a potential summer move, according to AS. The Germany international is reportedly available after a difficult first season in the Premier League, with Newcastle said to be seeking around €65 million for the 24-year-old. Woltemade remains highly regarded despite his struggles in England, with his immediate club future expected to be discussed once his involvement with Germany at the World Cup comes to an end.

- Tottenham Hotspur are edging closer to an agreement with Mateus Fernandes over personal terms, Matteo Moretto reports. The West Ham United midfielder has been linked with a host of Premier League sides this summer, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain both reportedly interested. However, Spurs have seemingly stolen a march on their rivals by initiating concrete talks with the player. Fernandes, 21, is open to joining Spurs, who are yet to send an official offer to West Ham.

ESPN SOURCES

- Tottenham Hotspur have had an offer worth in the region of £75 million ($100m) rejected by Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali. Read

play 0:48 Ogden: Summerville is great option for Manchester United's transfer plans

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City's signing of Elliot Anderson could trigger a series of events that would see Nottingham Forest sign Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi, who, in turn, will be replaced at the Serie A club by Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Bayern Munich are working on extending Michael Olise's contract at the club, amid continued links to Real Madrid. (Sky Germany)

- Inter Miami are set to sign Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, with terms now formally agreed. (Ben Jacobs)

- Bayer Leverkusen are already on the lookout for Alejandro Grimaldo's replacement, with the Spanish full-back expected to join Atlético Madrid this summer. Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing. (Sky Germany)

- Juventus are willing to transfer Canada forward Jonathan David for around £26 million this summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Randal Kolo Muani and Alexander Sørloth are both on Juventus' summer striking shortlist. The former is valued around the €40 million mark by his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Napoli are proceeding with talks to sign Anan Khalaili from Union SG, who is the club's top right-back target ahead of Dodô. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Lazio are showing interest in signing Napoli striker Lorenzo Lucca on loan. (Nicolo Schira)

- Rennes are accelerating their interest in Sunderland forward Eliezer Mayenda. (Footmercato)

- Direct talks are expected to take place in the next 48 hours between Inter Milan and Atalanta over the proposed transfer of full-back Marco Palestra. (Nicolo Schira)