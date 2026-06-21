World Cup Daily: NASA astronauts kick ball around in space; Spain, Belgium in action

The evolution of every World Cup ball since 1970 (1:27)

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Another day of 2026 FIFA World Cup action, another day of four exciting matchups. All eight teams playing today are unbeaten, but all are still looking for their first win.

First up, Spain try to bounce back from their shock goalless draw with Cape Verde when they face Saudi Arabia, then Belgium take on Iran.

Then the Cape Verdeans' second-ever World Cup match will be against Uruguay, before New Zealand close out the day's play against Mohamed Salah's Egypt.

Enjoy all the features, news, video analysis and color from around the competition.