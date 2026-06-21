Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room jokes he deserves statue after historic Ecuador draw

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Eloy Room has become a hero in Curaçao after his saves helped the Caribbean nation to earn their first ever World Cup point. Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Heroic goalkeeper Eloy Room joked he deserves a statue in Curaçao after his performance earned a first World Cup point as the minnows held Ecuador to a 0-0 draw in Kansas City.

Room made 15 saves -- the most by any goalkeeper in 90 minutes of a World Cup match since records began in 1966 -- as he acted as a one-man barrier, with Dick Advocaat's brave side bouncing back from their 7-1 thrashing by Germany in their opening game.

The point, a historic result for a tiny nation with just 158,000 people, keeps their unlikely hopes of advancing through Group E alive and they will progress to the knockout stages if they can somehow beat Ivory Coast in their final match.

The 37-year-old is expecting to be honoured in his homeland.

"It means everything, it feels like a victory, it's the first point at the World Cup, it means everything," he said.

"It is unreal, the journey where we came from and we are now here and we showed we have real heart, it's an unbelievable feeling.

"I knew it was a lot of saves. I know it was a record from a long time ago, so I am really proud.

"It was a really good feeling. My first save gave me confidence, I knew it was going to be a busy game.

"I am little bit bummed because we had chances to score. For us this feels like a victory.

"I think in 40 years I will remember this, it will be insane. I think I need a statue in Curaçao now."

Room's profile is set to grow in a similar way to Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who gained several million Instagram followers after his display in the minnows' 0-0 draw with European champions Spain.

Room, who plays for USL Championship side Miami FC, saw his following grow from 122,000 followers to 724,000 within an hour.

The exposure is all down to a monumental performance and he was in action from as early as the third minute when he denied Enner Valencia with a brilliant save.

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Room was on a one-man mission as he kept out Gonzalo Plata's effort while again denying Valencia with an impressive low stop.

Curaçao had their moments, with former Manchester United midfielder Tahith Chong wasting a three-on-two situation while Juninho Bacuna had a shot blocked in the penalty area.

Advocaat's men had a triple chance to take the lead on the hour as Ecuador goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez made a good double stop to deny Leandro Bacuna and Livano Comenencia before Moisés Caicedo blocked Jurgen Locadia's follow-up effort.

But Room continued to keep his side in it as he denied Valencia and Kevin Rodríguez before Piero Hincapié sent a free header over and Plata somehow missed after bursting into the area.

Rodriguez then hit the crossbar with a cross-shot, but Room was the hero as the Caribbean nation held on for a historic result.