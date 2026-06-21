Grimsby pay tribute to Mark Hughes' son Alex following sudden death

Grimsby Town have paid tribute to Alex Hughes following his death at the age of 38.

In a statement released via the League Managers Association on Saturday, former Manchester United and Wales striker Mark Hughes said he and his family are "heartbroken" at the "sudden and unexpected loss" of his son Alex.

Alex was the player recruitment lead at Grimsby after joining the League Two club in 2025.

Prior to that, he had worked in roles with Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham, AFC Fylde and Morecambe.

A statement posted on the Grimsby website on Sunday said: "Everyone at Grimsby is devastated to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of our player recruitment lead, Alex Hughes.

"Alex was a devoted husband, proud father, beloved son, brother and friend, and a highly valued member of the Grimsby family.

"Alex joined the Mariners in 2025 and quickly became a valued and highly respected member of the football club.

"Working closely with head coach David Artell and the football department, he played an important role in shaping the club's recruitment strategy and supporting the continued development of the men's first-team squad.

"The thoughts and heartfelt condolences of everyone at Grimsby are with Alex's wife Jessica, his children Sebastian and Leonardo, his parents Mark and Jill, his brother Curtis, his sister Xenna, and all of his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

"The club respectfully asks that the privacy of Alex's family is respected as they come to terms with their loss."

Grimsby chairman Andrew Pettit also paid tribute and described Hughes as a "valued member" of the club's family.

"Everyone at Grimsby is shocked and saddened by the news of Alex's passing," Pettit said.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

"He will always be remembered as a valued member of the Mariners family who contributed so much during his time with us."

Chief executive officer Polly Bancroft said: "Alex was a much-loved and highly respected member of the Grimsby family.

"His professionalism, dedication and warmth made a lasting impact on everyone who worked with him.

"I thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Alex and will remember him not only as an outstanding colleague, but as a genuinely kind person who had a positive effect on those around him.

"He will be greatly missed across the club and beyond."

Alex Hughes had a brief playing career with Stockport and Wrexham before joining Blackburn in 2007, working as a performance analyst during his father's time as manager.

He followed Mark to Manchester City in 2008 and worked with him again at Fulham before forging his own path abroad.