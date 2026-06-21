Daichi Kamada reiterates Japan's goal to win World Cup after record victory

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MONTERREY, Mexico -- On the evening the FIFA World Cup staged its milestone 1,000th game, history was also made by Japan in that very match at Estadio Monterrey.

With a resounding 4-0 win over Tunisia, Japan surpassed their previous record winning margin at the tournament of two goals -- while it was also the biggest victory an Asian nation had ever recorded.

The result took the Samurai Blue a big step closer to the round of 32, while also eliminated their North African opponents in the process.

Perhaps more important that the four-goal victory was the manner in which it was achieved, with Japan dominating from start to finish and really playing like the favorites that is increasingly expected from a side who have not fallen outside the top 20 of the world rankings since the end of 2022.

The Japanese now only need to avoid defeat against Sweden in their final Group F game on Thursday to guarantee their progress to the knockout stage, although another strong showing might be expected from a team who have been very vocal about their quest to go all the way and win the World Cup as soon as this summer -- an ambition that was reiterated by Daichi Kamada, scorer of their opening goal against Tunisia.

"[This] three points are really important for us," he told ESPN after Saturday's win. "We really needed three points from this game.

"We've not qualified yet -- [be it in] first place, second place or third place.

"But today, [we can say] we achieved [something].

"We really want to win this World Cup. I hope I can help the team much more."

Japan did not just have a landmark achievement as a collective to celebrate with their rout of Tunisia. There were also record-equaling feats on the individual level.

After backing up his dramatic equaliser in their opening 2-2 draw with Netherlands with the first goal on Saturday, Kamada matched the most goals scored by an individual player at a single World Cup -- following in the footsteps of Junichi Inamoto (2002), Keisuke Honda (2010) and Ritsu Dōan (2022).

Interestingly enough, Japan spearhead Ayase Ueda did the same with a brace after Kamada's opener. Both could now set a new record should they score again at the tournament.

For Kamada, his strong start to this edition of the World Cup has provided some sort of redemption considering he does not feel he was anywhere near his best back in 2022.

"Honestly, [at the] last World Cup in Qatar, my performance was not [good] enough," the Crystal Palace midfielder said.

Daichi Kamada scored Japan's fastest-ever goal at a FIFA World Cup -- after just four minutes -- to send them on their way to a resounding 4-0 win over Tunisia at Estadio Monterrey on Saturday. Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"This World Cup, I have so much motivation.

"I've trained a lot [in the] last four years since the last World Cup. Luckily, I've scored two goals [already] and I've helped the team -- but I hope I can help the team much more."

After their draw with Netherlands, Kamada became something of a meme on social media given he knew little about his crucial effort against the Dutch -- as Kōki Ogawa's towering header from a corner skimmed off his scalp on its way past Bart Verbruggen.

On Saturday, he also had little time to react when Keito Nakamura broke free down the left and dispatched a cross into the six-yard box -- where it clipped Kamada's heel before nestling into the back of the net.

So, was there at least some intent with his goal on this occasion?

"My first goal [against Netherlands] was really, really lucky," Kamada added, with a little smirk.

"I really wanted to score again. Today I scored [a] 'normal' goal [so] that's good for me."

The Samurai Blue will be hoping to take advantage of a Swedish side licking their wounds following a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of the Netherlands.