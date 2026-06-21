Marcelo Bielsa: Hydration break 'adds nothing and takes away a lot'

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Marcelo Bielsa has become the latest figure at the World Cup to criticise hydration breaks, arguing that the rule "adds nothing and takes away a lot."

The Uruguay manager was speaking at a news conference ahead of his team's second group game against Cape Verde on Sunday.

"With the new rules there are lots of goals -- so be it," he said. "According to the general consensus, playing four periods instead of two alters the culturally constructed conception of how to interpret football.

"In my view, it adds nothing and takes away a lot. When [the match] was divided into four periods, no thought was given to the effect it might have on what makes football such a captivating sport, but instead to other repercussions which I'm neither discussing nor analysing."

Amid the prospect of high temperatures at the tournament, FIFA introduced the three-minute breaks ostensibly to protect players' welfare.

But the move has faced backlash from the likes of USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who said that the break should only be used "when the conditions are extreme."

Marcelo Bielsa spoke at a news conference on Saturday. (Photo by Carmen Mandato - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Others, like Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk, have criticised the fact that certain broadcasters have used the break to show commercials, after FIFA gave them the green light to do so in March.

Bielsa continued: "I'm saying that before this decision, football had one characteristic and now it has a different one. I'm saying that people fall in love with the game because of its characteristics.

"There are great successes, like the influence of VAR, which has improved the game, but this other attempt has consequences that are not positive.

"These aren't just my opinions, but a general view."

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Uruguay drew their opening game 1-1 against Saudi Arabia and, after facing Cape Verde on Sunday, will round out Group H against Spain on June 26.