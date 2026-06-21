Jérémy Doku criticised over plan to return home from World Cup for birth of child

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Belgium winger Jérémy Doku has faced criticism after he said he plans to leave Belgium's World Cup base camp when his wife is due to give birth.

The 24-year-old's wife Shireen has a due date during early July, which could coincide with Belgium's round-of-32 or round-of-16 matches, should they make it that far in the tournament.

"No one wants to miss a birth," Doku told reporters on June 15. "Moreover, it is my first child. But I also know that there is a lot involved in football.

"In any case, the FA sympathizes with the players and our situations, so we will see what we can do."

Doku's plans to go back to the UK have prompted extreme criticism from some, most notably L'Equipe television presenter France Pierron.

Jérémy Doku played 86 minutes during Belgium's 1-1 draw with Egypt. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

"This outrages me," Pierron said on Friday. "When you are lucky enough to appear at a World Cup, there are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place.

"It's a unique moment, a childhood dream come true. And you're going to walk away from that to be at the birth of your child?

"I'm sorry, the father serves no purpose. He is an extra. He just holds your hand and takes a photo.

"You're going to take a 10-hour flight, exhaust yourself, go through the wringer emotionally ... How can you return to play after that? The baby will always be there."

On Saturday, Pierron took to X to apologise. "I was expressing a personal opinion, within the context of a contentious exchange," she said.

"I understand that they may have shocked, hurt, or wounded some of you, and I am sorry for that.

"My intention has never been to minimise the place or role of fathers with their partner and their child."

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Doku will play no part in Belgium's second group game against Iran on Sunday due to illness, head coach Rudi Garcia said on Saturday.

The Frenchman did not say who would take his place in the starting lineup.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.