Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Lamine Yamal starts for La Roja in Group H

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Spain are looking to kickstart their World Cup campaign as they take on Saudi Arabia in Group H, and you can follow the action with ESPN.

Both sides had to settle for a draw in their opening matches -- as La Roja were held by Cape Verde and their hero goalkeeper Vozinha, while Saudi Arabia shared the points with Uruguay.

- De la Fuente urges caution over Yamal comparisons to Messi

Luis de la Fuente's men are still seen as one of the favourites for the tournament despite their goalless start against Cape Verde -- which saw them take 27 shots.

That game saw the late introduction of Lamine Yamal around 20 minutes from time, whose fitness has been a major talking point heading into the tournament, and his return to the starting XI is a welcome boost to their attack.

Saudi Arabia, under the stewardship of Georgios Donis, impressed in their first match as they held two-time champions Uruguay to a 1-1 draw -- leaving them with a good chance of progressing should they win today or in their final match of the group stage against the Cape Verdeans.

Because all four teams in the group head into this one with a point apiece, no country will be able to seal their qualification today -- but nobody can knocked out either.

There's plenty of motivation to top Group H -- as that team will avoid the winner of Group J, which contains Lionel Messi's Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan.