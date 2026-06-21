Portugal vs. Uzbekistan at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Portugal face Uzbekistan in a Group K clash at the FIFA World Cup in Houston on Thursday, as they look to breathe life into their campaign following a disappointing 1-1 draw in the opening game against Congo DR.

ortugal started well against the African side, with a João Neves goal in the early exchanges, before Yoane Wissa equalised. They then struggled to create a sustained threat for the rest of the game.

Uzbekistan gave a good account of themselves in their World Cup debut against Colombia, but eventually lost 3-1. That result for Colombia now means that Portugal have to win this game to be in with a chance of topping this group, without having to depend on other results around them.

Uzbekistan's debut World Cup campaign reaches its crescendo with this game, with it being the most high-profile fixture for them in the group stages. Fabio Cannavaro's men will have to defend better than they did in the loss against Colombia, if they are to

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Tuesday June 23, 12 p.m.

UK BST: Tuesday June 23, 6 p.m.

India IST: Tuesday June 23, 10:30 p.m..

Australia AEST: Monday June 24, 3 a.m.

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, USA

Referee: Jalal Jayed (Morocco)

Predicted Lineups

Portugal

Diogo Costa

Diogo Dalot | Tomás Araújo | Rúben Dias | João Cancelo

Vitinha | João Neves

Bernardo Silva | Bruno Fernandes | Francisco Conceição

Cristiano Ronaldo

Uzbekistan

Utkir Yusupov

Abdukodir Khusanov | Abdulla Abdullaev | Rustam Ashurmatov

Behruzjon Karimov | Akmal Mozgovoy | Otabek Shukurov | Sherzod Nasrullaev

Abbosbek Fayzullaev | Oston Urunov

Eldor Shomurodov

Talking Points

Portugal have a big Ronaldo conundrum

Getty

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said in the aftermath of the draw against DR Congo that taking off Cristiano Ronaldo didn't cross his mind, even if his superstar wasn't at the top of his game. Ronaldo became the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup game, at 41 years and 123 days, against Congo DR, but it was one in which he could, and perhaps should, have offered more to Portugal's attack.

It was a rare game for Ronaldo which he finished without a single shot on target. He had only 25 touches in that game, his second lowest in a World Cup game that he has started.

Portugal's midfield were adept at keeping the ball, as they should be with qualities of players like Vitinha, João Neves and Bruno Fernandes. However, with a rather stationary target at centre-forward, they struggled with progression and chance creation.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest goal-scorers ever, and Martinez still has faith in his star man's ability to overcome a slow start to this tournament. However, another similar game, and the outside noise about Ronaldo will only get louder.

Where will Uzbekistan's chances come from?

Abbosbek Fayzullaev Carl Recine/Getty Images

The eastern European outfitd in their side, not least through their goalscorer from their opening game -- Abbosbek Fayzullaev. Portugal will have a lot of the ball, they will look to be patient with it, so Uzbekistan's chances will perhaps come from turning over possession in good areas, and then springing forward with pace.

Set-pieces are another route to goal against this Portugal team -- as Congo DR showed, through Wissa's goal. Uzbekistan have some height in their side, but they need to be better from set-pieces. Their second half against Colombia, when they were chasing the game, was characterised by poor set-piece deliveries that made them waste such situations. Cannavaro will have to work on that part of Uzbekistan's game.

Chances will be few and far between, so when they come, they need to be in a position to at least Diogo Costa in the Portuguese goal.