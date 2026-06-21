Belgium vs. Iran LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Jérémy Doku misses Group G clash

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Belgium and Iran face off in their second match with both sides looking for their first wins of the World Cup and you can follow all the action with ESPN.

Belgium will be without star winger Jérémy Doku who misses the game due to illness, while the Manchester City winger has also faced criticism for his pre-planned departure from the tournament when his wife is due to give birth.

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It's all even in Group G after two draws in the opening round.

Belgium were held 1-1 by Egypt while Iran and New Zealand played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their first game.

While Doku has not flown back to the UK yet, he won't play today after being ruled out with an illness.

"He can't play, and so we'll be playing without him," Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said through an interpreter during his pre-match news conference. "I knew since [Friday] evening that he won't be playing.

"I don't want to get players to play if they're not medically up for the game. I can get players to play even if they're not 100% physically, but 100% medically is [more important]. But I'm absolutely 100% sure we'll be fine and we'll be winning tomorrow."