Scotland World Cup injury concerns as Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Lewis Ferguson miss training

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Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna and Lewis Ferguson missed group training ahead of Scotland's final World Cup Group C fixture against Brazil on Wednesday.

However, it is understood all three were doing individual work at the Scots' base in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Right-back Hickey came off in the 1-0 win over Haiti and was absent for the 1-0 defeat by Morocco on Friday at the Boston stadium.

Centre-back McKenna has been managing a calf complaint and has yet to feature while Ferguson played the whole 90 minutes against Morocco.

Aaron Hickey has not featured since being substituted during Scotland's World Cup opener against Haiti. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Kieran Tierney was taken off against Morocco in the second half with cramp but he trained with the rest of the squad on Sunday morning.

Scotland are guaranteed to finish in third place and three points could be enough to get them through to the knockout stages for the first time.

A point against Brazil in Miami would all but guarantee that historic feat, a first ever win against the South American side would guarantee it.

Scotland have faced Brazil four times in the group stages of the World Cup, drawing 0-0 in 1974 and losing 4-1 in 1982, 1-0 in 1990 and 2-1 in 1998.

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