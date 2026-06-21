Colombia vs. Congo DR at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Colombia and Congo DR continue their 2026 World Cup campaign with a Group K encounter at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Colombia sit atop the group after a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in their World Cup opener, although the scoreline flattered the South American side.

Congo DR, meanwhile, pulled off one of the shocks of the World Cup by holding Portugal to a 1-1 draw to earn their first point at a World Cup.

Colombia have the opportunity to seal qualification with a win, while Congo DR can leapfrog their opponents into top spot with victory

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV 1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Tuesday June 23, 10 p.m.

UK BST: Wednesday June 24,, 3 a.m.

India IST: Wednesday June 24, 7.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Wednesday June 24,, 12 p.m.

Venue: Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (Italy)

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Colombia

Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1)

GK: Camilo Vargas

RB: Daniel Muñoz | CB: Davinson Sánchez | CB: Jhon Lucumí | LB: Johan Mojica

CM: Gustavo Puerta | CM: Jefferson Lerma

RM: James Rodríguez | CAM: Jhon Arias | LM: Luis Díaz

CF: Luis Suárez

Congo DR

Predicted XI: (4-5-1)

GK: Lionel Mpasi

LB: Arthur Masuaku | CB: Axel Tuanzebe | CB: Chancel Mbemba | RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

LM: Yoane Wissa | CM: Samuel Moutoussamy | CM: Noah Sadiki | CM: Ngal'ayel Mukau | RM: Théo Bongonda

ST: Cédric Bakambu

Talking Points

Is Luis Díaz primed to take the reins for Colombia?

Luis Diaz David Ramos/Getty Images

Nestor Lorenzo has engineered a Colombia side that is everfluid and not reliant on a particular player -- a necessity with 34-year-old James Rodriguez beginning to wane in influence.

Yet perhaps Lorenzo is missing is trick by not platforming Colombia's best player, Luis Diaz. The current system isn't too bad -- Diaz did get a goal and assist against Uzbekistan -- but Colombia can tune their system to take advantage of his pace and finishing.

Congo have plenty of defensive nous down their wings, and Diaz might be Colombia's best route to score. With a tough game against Portugal to conclude the group, Colombia will be aiming to seal qualification in this game itself -- and Diaz is their best solution.

Congo DR might be better off attacking more

play 2:08 Dove backs Congo DR to reach the World Cup knockouts

Sebastien Desabre earned plenty of plaudits for his tactical acumen as Congo DR sat back and ceded possession against Portugal, but were efficient in their transitions. Despite having 25% of the ball, they had more shots (8) and generated more xG than Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

The draw was an excellent result, and with Uzbekistan on the horizon, Desabre might be tempted to repeat what worked in their World Cup opener and go for a draw. However, Uzbekistan proved they can be awkward opponents, and assuming that game is their best shot at winning might prove foolhardy.

Desabre set up in a 5-3-2 against Portugal, but against Colombia, he might be better off with a four-man backline and bringing Noah Sadiki back into his starting XI. Colombia's fluid system leaves gaps in their backline, and in Wissa and Bakambu, Congo have the personnel to hurt them.