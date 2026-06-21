Yamal scores 1st World Cup goal as Spain rout Saudi Arabia

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Lamine Yamal needed just 10 minutes of his first start at a World Cup to get his first goal on soccer's biggest stage.

The 18-year-old forward slid in at the far post to opening the scoring for Spain in their 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Atlanta on Sunday.

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Yamal missed the end of Barcelona's season with a hamstring injury and was used as a second-half substitute when Spain was held to a surprise 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in its opening match.

His goal was the first of a flurry of first-half goals from Spain as one of the pre-tournament favorites got their quest for a second World Cup title back on track.

Lamine Yamal celebrates with teammate Rodri after scoring Spain's opening goal against Saudi Arabia. AP Photo/Erik S.Lesser

Mikel Oyarzabal, who was criticized for not touching the ball at all in the first 30 minutes of Spain's draw with Cape Verde, not only provided the assist for Yamal, but scored two more goals -- in the 21st and 24th.

Spain are now in pole position to clinch a place in the knockout stage ahead of their final group game against Uruguay in Guadalajara on Thursday. Uruguay and Cape Verde meet in their second games of the tournament later on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia, who drew with Uruguay in their opening game, will go into their final group fixture against Cape Verde still with a chance to make the round of 32.

An own goal from Hassan Al-Tambakti four minutes into the second half completed the rout for Spain on Sunday and made the remaining 40 minutes a mere training exercise.

By that point Yamal, who said ahead of the game that he isn't yet ready to play a full 90 minutes, had been replaced by Yéremy Pino at halftime.

The teenager is already considered one the world's top players and helped Spain win the European Championship in 2024 despite being just 16 years old when the tournament started.

He is tipped to take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the sport's biggest star.

After his goal on Sunday, which made him the eighth-youngest scorer in World Cup history, Yamal raced away in celebration before dropping to his knees, praying and kissing the turf at Atlanta Stadium.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.