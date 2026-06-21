Oscar Garcia out as Ajax coach after turbulent season

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AMSTERDAM -- Ajax Amsterdam parted ways with coach Oscar Garcia on Sunday after a turbulent season in which the Dutch club finished fifth in Eredivisie.

In a statement, Ajax said it "mutually agreed to terminate the coach's contract," which had one year remaining.

In March, the 53-year-old Garcia came out of his role with the under-23 side to replace coach Fred Grim, who was sent back to work at the Ajax academy.

Ajax haver parted ways with coach Oscar Garcia. Ben Gal/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Grim had been made first-team coach after John Heitinga was fired last November. Heitinga was appointed following the resignation of Francesco Farioli last May.

"Oscar joined Ajax U23 at a difficult moment," Ajax technical director Jordi Cruijff said in a statement. Shortly afterwards, we needed him with the first team, and that was not an easy situation either.

"We are grateful for his efforts and, of course, wish him every success in the next stage of his career."

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.