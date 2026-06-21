Portugal's Francisco Conceição: No obligation to pass to Ronaldo

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Portugal's Francisco Conceição on Sunday rejected suggestions that the team feels compelled to constantly look for Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch at this 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"We don't have any obligation or need to pass the ball to him," Conceição said. "Cristiano is an example because of the hunger he shows every day, as if it were his last session."

Critics took aim at Portugal and Ronaldo following their opening 1-1 draw with Congo DR.

Roberto Martínez's side returned to training on Sunday as it prepared for Tuesday's crucial Group K clash against Uzbekistan in Houston, looking for their first victory of the tournament.

Speaking at a news conference before training in Palm Beach, Florida, Conceição said that "there is no one" like Ronaldo when it comes to scoring goals and that the veteran forward is at the World Cup "to help," just like the rest of the players.

"No, I think Cristiano, with his quality for scoring goals, I don't think there's anyone like him in that department," Conceição said. "And we don't have that obligation, that necessity to pass the ball to him.

"For example, speaking for myself, I pass the ball to whoever I think is better unmarked at that moment. It's not like I have time to think about who's ... what's the face of the teammate next to me, no. I think we do everything by instinct, we do everything ... it's thousandths of a second, there's no time for that. And of course, Cristiano is here to help, just like any other player in the national team."

Conceição, 23, made his World Cup debut in the draw vs. Congo DR, 24 years after his father, Sérgio Conceição, played for Portugal in the World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

"Cristiano is an example because of what his career has been, because of the hunger he shows every single day, now at 41 years old, the hunger he shows in wanting to win every day, super motivated to train as if it were his last training session," Conceição said.

"I think that for me, for the new generation, and for all of us who are here, it's an example, because if he has already conquered so much and continues with that hunger, then the hunger we must have to manage to achieve a bit of what he achieved has to be even greater. He is an example because of that, because of his leadership as well, because of the goals he scores. There you have it, he's one more in the team who is here to help us, and I think we need all individualities for the collective to work."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Francisco Conceição warm up in Palm Beach on Sunday. Photo by MIGUEL A LOPES/EPA/Shutterstock

Juventus winger Conceição, who has been a regular for the Serie A side since his permanent switch from FC Porto last summer in a deal worth around £27.5 million ($36.5M), said he is used to the pressure of a big stage.

"I think all of us are used to pressure. We all play in big clubs and pressure will always exist. We're used to it, we know that when things don't go well there will always be more pressure, more criticism. It's up to us to give the best answer in the next match, to show quality, to win, and to follow our path," he said.

"As you can imagine, I think when things don't go well, we are the first ones to feel that way," he said.

"I think there is no one worse than us at that moment when things don't go well. I think it's more about that, because we feel on our own skin that our job wasn't done in the best way in that sense. But the pressure, as I said, I think it's present."