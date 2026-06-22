Scotland vs Brazil at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Scotland face Brazil in their last group stage World Cup clash at Miami with it all to play for. Scotland arrive for the game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Morocco which left them wondering what could have been if they'd gone for it from the off while Brazil are up and running finally after a 3-0 win over Haiti.

The last time Scotland faced Brazil at a World Cup, in France '98, they lost 2-1 in a tight game (Carlos Cesar Sampaio and a Tommy Boyd own goal gave Brazil the win, John Collins got one back at the end). Can they go one better 28 years later?

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Wednesday June 24, 6 p.m.

UK BST: Wednesday June 24, 11 p.m.

India IST: Thursday June 25, 3.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Thursday June 25, 8 a.m

Venue: Hard Rock stadium, Miami

Referee: Cesar Ramos (Mexico)

Predicted Lineups

Scotland

Angus Gunn

Nathan Patterson | Grant Hanley | Jack Hendry | Andy Robertson

Ben Gannon-Doak | Scott McTominay | Lewis Ferguson | Ryan Christie | John McGinn

Ché Adams

Scotland have three injury worries ahead of the match, with Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna and Lewis Ferguson missing training on Sunday, but the latter two are expected to be fit enough to make the starting XI if chosen.

Brazil

Alisson Becker

Danilo | Marquinhos | Gabriel Magalhães | Douglas Santos

Bruno Guimarães | Casemiro | Lucas Paquetá

Rayan | Matheus Cunha | Vinícius Júnior

Raphinha appears to be out of the tournament with a hamstring injury, a major blow for Brazil.

Talking Points

Neymar is still unable to return for Brazil's second match of the World Cup against Haiti. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What is the qualification scenario like?

Here's how Group C stands after matchday 2

Brazil: 4 points (+3 GD) Morocco: 4 points (+1 GD) Scotland: 3 points (0 GD) Haiti: 0 points (-4 GD)

A win for either side, and they can -- for sure -- avoid third place and the wait to see if they will be one of the eight best in the tournament. Besides, they would then avoid getting dragged into a more unfavorable fixture in the round of 32. With Morocco heavily favoured to beat Haiti, Brazil will have one eye on the goal difference (which would determine the group winner if both Brazil and Morocco win) while Scotland will know a win here is most likely going to get them second.

Will Clarke go for it?

Steve Clarke's men looked impressive on the front foot vs. Morocco, but it came too late in the game to affect the outcome. That fact, plus the fact that Brazil have looked vulnerable and not particularly impressive in the opening matchdays means a front-foot Scotland may well trouble the five-time world champions. Clarke, though, has built his success on a more pragmatic model (unless pushed to go for it, like vs. Denmark in World Cup qualification) and it will be curious to see if he does attack Brazil's weaknesses (especially along the flanks).

A draw, though, might be a good result with a tally of 4 points could well be enough to qualify for the knockouts.

Will Neymar make an appearance?

There was a brief period in the first half -- between Matheus Cunha's second goal and Vinicius Junior's -- in which things seemed to click for Brazil against Haiti. They were fluid, fast and seemed to be very comfortable with the ball. Much of that disappeared in the second half when Ancelotti's pragmatism saw Brazil take their foot of the pedal; but in that opening half salvo lies Ancelotti's best chance this World Cup.

Into this, though, comes news that Neymar Jr. may be fit to make the matchday squad vs. Scotland. Will Ancelotti introduce his superstar, so often Brazil's saviour, off the bench this game? Will that be what makes the difference in the end?