Bukayo Saka returns to England training after individual session on Saturday

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Bukayo Saka trained on Sunday ahead of England's World Cup clash with Ghana on Tuesday.

Saka took part in an individual programme on Saturday as he continues to manage an Achilles injury which disrupted the last few months of his domestic campaign with Arsenal.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel revealed he does not expect the right winger to be fit to start until the final Group L game against Panama, but he built up his fitness on Sunday.

"I'm not in the physio department, but he hasn't missed a day of training, so I think that's a good thing," Tuchel said.

Bukayo Saka's fitness and workload is being managed following an Achilles problem earlier in the season. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I think he's played so many games throughout these last few years. You can see he's a crucial player for Arsenal. He's a top quality player and he brings quality to the pitch, for Arsenal and England.

"I think he's very important, as everyone can see.

"Managing niggles going into a competition is very important for the latter stages.

"You need important players like him to be ready to play and step up when called upon."

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Sources have told ESPN that Saka is following a load management plan to ensure he can play a more active role in the tournament.

Saka only played the final 18 minutes of England's 4-2 win over Croatia in Dallas with Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke selected ahead of him.

England will head to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to take on Ghana on Tuesday, before their group stage concludes against Panama on June 27.

Information from PA and ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.