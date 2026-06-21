Uruguay vs. Cape Verde LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Cape Verde score their first ever World Cup goal

Bubista vows Cape Verde will play with 'no fear' against Uruguay (1:07)

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Join EPSN's live updates as Uruguay take on Cape Verde in Miami with both sides looking for their first win of the tournament, though Cape Verde no doubt still on a high after their opening match.

The island nation made their mark last week after they stunned tournament favourites Spain into a 0-0 draw after a stellar performance from goalkeeper Vozinha.

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay side drew their first match against Saudi Arabia and look to generate momentum against one of the tournament's smallest nations.

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Cape Verde coach Bubista has challenged the team to "do the impossible" and build on their shock draw against Spain by sealing a place in the World Cup round of 32.

The African nation marked their debut by holding European champions Spain goalless in their opening match on Monday, delighting fans in their own country but also winning the hearts of neutrals worldwide with their tenacious display.

Information from PA contributed to this report.