Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

Qatar meet Bosnia and Herzegovina after the two sides suffered big losses in matchday two, but with everything to play for in their final group game. Both sides stand a chance of making the knockout stages, and that should make this a fascinating spectacle. Qatar will be looking to salvage pride after the 6-0 hiding they suffered against Canada as well make history (they've never won a World Cup game) while Bosnia and Herzegovina will want to forget their late collapse which saw one point become zero against Switzerland.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV 4 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Wednesday June 24, 3 p.m.

UK BST: Wednesday June 24, 8 p.m.

India IST: Thursday Jun 25, 12.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Thursday June 25, 5 a.m.

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (Venezuela)

Predicted Lineups

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Nikola Vasilj

Amar Dedic | Nikola Katic | Nihad Mujakic | Sead Kolasinac

Amar Memic | Benjamin Tahirovic | Ivan Sunjic | Kerim Alajbegovic

Ermedin Demirovic | Edin Dzeko

A red card for Tarik Muharemovic means he is suspended for the match.

Qatar

Mahmud Abunada

Ayoub Al Oui | Pedro Miguel | Boualem Khoukhi | Sultan Al Brake

Ahmed Fathi | Jassem Gaber | Issa Laye

Edmílson Junior | Almoez Ali | Akram Afif

Red card suspensions for Assim Madibo and Homam Elamin leave Julen Lopetegui shortchanged on first-team quality in key areas.

Talking Point

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

What is the qualification scenario like?

Here's how Group B stands after Matchday 2

Canada: 4 points (+6 GD) Switzerland: 4 points (+3 GD) Bosnia and Herzegovina: 1 point (-3 GD) Qatar: 1 point (-6 GD)

With Canada and Switzerland playing each other at the same time, the door is open for Bosnia and Herzegovina. They can finish either second (if Canada lose and Bosnia can catch up on the massive goal difference) or third (the much more likely scenario) with a win against Qatar and give themselves a real chance to be among the eight best third-placed finishers.

Qatar, meanwhile, have the exact same chance except they need to win, and have Switzerland lose to stand the (very) remote chance of taking second. A third-place finish, though, is still very much on the cards.

Where Bosnia and Herzegovina will lean on the experience of Edin Dzeko to take them through, Qatar will need their own veteran Akram Afif to stand up, and if given a chance their record goalscorer Almoez Ali.