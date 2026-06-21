Austria's Stefan Posch will play vs. Argentina despite broken jaw

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Austria defender Stefan Posch will be available to play Monday against defending champion Argentina after sustaining a broken jaw in his team's win to open this World Cup.

Coach Ralf Rangnick said Sunday that Posch, who went through full training the day before the match, had to go to Los Angeles twice to get fitted for a protective jaw brace that will allow him to play despite the injury. Posch didn't need surgery.

"He is ready to play tomorrow just like every and any other player," Rangnick said through an interpreter. "Then we will see if he will start tomorrow, or maybe he will be brought in during the match."

Posch injured his jaw after colliding with a Jordan player in Austria's 3-1 win in its Group J opener on Tuesday in Santa Clara, California.

Stefan Posch collides with Jordan's Nizar Alrashdan during their opener on Tuesday. Photo by Julian Medina/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

That was Austria's first win in the international tournament in 36 years.

It was initially feared that the 29-year-old Mainz defender would miss the rest of the World Cup.