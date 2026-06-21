Lucas Paqueta: Brazil have 'great respect' for Scotland

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Brazil playmaker Lucas Paquetá says he has "great respect" for Scotland ahead of the decisive clash between the teams in Miami on Wednesday.

The five-time world champions sit top of Group C after following up their 1-1 draw with Morocco by beating Haiti 3-0 on Friday evening.

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Scotland remain well placed to get out of the group phase for the first time in their history, particularly if they can secure a point against the Brazilians.

Former West Ham midfielder Paqueta insists there will be no danger of complacency from him when the sides meet, saying at a news conference on Sunday: "All the teams at the World Cup deserve respect. You have to study them and prepare as best as possible to face them.

"We have great respect for Scotland, but we also know we need to play our game and follow what the coach asks of us. Regardless of the opponent, our goal in every match is to win."

Lucas Paqueta and Brazil will be looking to clinch top spot in their group when they take on Scotland. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The match at the Hard Rock Stadium could be the first at these finals to feature Neymar, who has not been fit enough to even be included among the substitutes for the games against Morocco and Haiti due to a calf problem but is now back in training.

Paqueta said: "We're all very happy to see him training and back on the pitch with us. Neymar is a very important player for the Brazilian national team. He has an extraordinary history with this shirt and he can still help us a lot.

"We're glad he's back and we hope he'll be available as soon as possible to contribute to the team."

Barcelona star Raphinha's absence due to a hamstring injury is a blow to Brazil and an obvious boost to Scotland.

His prospects of a return remain unclear and Paqueta said: "Right now he has the support of the whole group. We're by his side and we'll do everything we can to help him during his recovery.

"He's a guy who works really hard and I'm sure he'll do everything possible to come back as soon as he can.

"As for his importance, there's not much more to add. He's coming off some extraordinary seasons and has grown a lot with the national team as well."