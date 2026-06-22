FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Yamal youngest since Pele, Egypt's long-awaited first, Cape Verde's first goals

Open Extended Reactions

The FIFA World Cup witnessed another entertaining day of football action, as we head towards the end of the second round of group stage action.

Spain kickstarted their World Cup campaign with a comfortable 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia.

There were no such comforts for Belgium, who played out a second draw in two games, with a goalless affair against Iran.

Cape Verde's fascinating World Cup story had another beautiful chapter written in it, as they picked up another point, after a 2-2 draw against Uruguay.

Egypt were inspired in the second half against New Zealand, as they came back from a goal down to eventually win 3-1.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 21:

Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia

1

Mikel Oyarzabal became the first Spanish man to record three goal contributions in the first half of a World Cup match.

2

Lamine Yamal is the second-youngest player to open the scoring at a World Cup match, only behind Pele in 1958.

3

Mikel Oyarzabal's three goal contributions in the opening 25 minutes of this match, made him only the second player in the last 60 years to do so, after Hungary's László Fazekas vs El Salvador in 1982.

5

This is the fifth time that Saudi Arabia have conceded four or more goals in a World Cup match -- no team has conceded four or more goals more times than that since Saudi Arabia's World Cup debut in 1994.

8

Yamal is the 8th youngest man to score at a World Cup. Pelé had scored 6 goals as a 17-year-old, while Michael Owen and Manuel Rosas each scored 2 goals as 18-year-olds.

32

Spain are now on a 32-game unbeaten run across competitions, which is their longest unbeaten run since a 35-game run between 2007 and 2009.

18y, 343d

At 18 years and 343 days old, Lamine Yamal became Spain's second-youngest scorer at a World Cup after Gavi scored against Costa Rice in the 2022 World Cup, aged 18 years and 110 days.

Belgium 0-0 Iran

2

Iran have gone two World Cup games without defeat for the first time in their history.

163

Romelu Lukaku's yellow card 163 seconds into this match is the fastest yellow card that Belgium have received at a World Cup, and the fastest in any World Cup match since Mexico's Jesús Gallardo was booked in 12 seconds against Sweden in 2018.

5

Leandro Trossard created five chances for Kevin de Bruyne in this game, the most by one player to a single teammate in a World Cup match since Bastian Schweinsteiger to Michael Ballack for Germany against Sweden in 2006.

7

Alireza Beiranvand's seven saves in this game are the second-most by an Iranian keeper in a World Cup game, after Nasser Hejazi made eight saves in a game in 1978.

11

Belgium had 11 shots in the first half of this match, the third-most shots in the first-half of a game at this World Cup, after Spain's 13 against Cape Verde, and Turkiye's 12 against Paraguay.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

23

Belgium's 23 shots in this game are their most in a World Cup game without scoring, since they had 24 shots without scoring against Saudi Arabia in 1994.

32y, 181d

With an average age of 32 years and 181 days, Iran named the oldest starting XI by any side on record for a World Cup match.

406

Belgium have now gone 406 World Cup minutes without one of their own players scoring a goal for them. The last Belgian player to score a goal at a World Cup was Michy Batshuayi against Canada in their opening game of the 2022 World Cup.

Uruguay 2-2 Cape Verde

1/9

In charge of his ninth World Cup match, Marcelo Bielsa saw his team score multiple goals in a World Cup game for the first time.

2

Cape Verde scored the first two World Cup goals in their history in this game. They are the first team to score twice in a game of their debut World Cup since Bosnia and Herzegovina scored twice against Iran in 2014.

2

Kevin Pina's opener for Cape Verde was the second goal scored off a direct free-kick at this tournament. That's as many as there were in 64 games at the 2022 World Cup. This is kist the 39th game of this tournament.

Leonardo Fernandez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

3

Cape Verde became the third African team to avoid defeat in both their first two World Cup matches, and the first to do so since Senegal in 2002.

18

Fernando Muslera's 18th World Cup appearance saw him break the Uruguayan record for most World Cup caps -- with Edinson Cavani's 17 caps now pushed down to second spot.

20

Uruguay have failed to win their last 20 matches at a World Cup when they have conceded the first goal.

22

The 2-2 draw made it the 22nd straight time that Uruguay have failed to win a World Cup match while trailing at any point in the match. Their last comeback win at a World Cup was back in 1966, when they beat France 2-1.

56

Maxi Araújo became the first Uruguayan player in 56 years to register a goal and an assist in the same World Cup match. The last to do so was Juan Martín Mujica in 1970, against Israel.

New Zealand 1-3 Egypt

Mohamed Salah Jared C. Tilton - FIFA

1

At the ninth time of asking, Egypt finally won their first-ever match at a World Cup.

3

Mohamed Salah scored his third goal at World Cups, making him the Egyptian with the most World Cup goals, breaking a tie with Abdelrahman Fawzi.

3/4

Mostafa Ziko scored his third goal for Egypt in just his fourth international appearance, having just made his debut in May.

4

Salah now has at least one direct goal contribution in four consecutive FIFA World Cup matches.

6

Finn Surman scored the sixth goal by an MLS player at this World Cup. That is a record now for the most goals scored by MLS players at a single World Cup.

8

New Zealand have now played eight World Cup games without a single win. Only Honduras, with nine, have played more games at a World Cup without winning a single one of them.

68

Salah has now scored 68 goals for Egypt, one short of the all-time record held by Hossam Hassan, who's now the head coach of the Egyptian team.

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)