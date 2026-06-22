Switzerland vs. Canada at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Switzerland face Canada at BC Place in Vancouver on Wednesday evening in a game to decide who will top Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Both teams have a win and a draw in their two games so far, and are coming into this game with confidence of big wins in their last games.

Canada got their first-ever World Cup win last time out, as they beat nine-man Qatar 6-0, thanks to a Jonathan David hat trick. They did pay a price in that victory, with a broken leg ruling their key midfielder Ismaël Kone out of the tournament.

Like Canada, Switzerland too were helped by a red card to their opposition in their last game, as they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1, with Johan Manzambi scoring twice in that game. As it stands, both Switzerland and Canada have four points from two games, though the tournament co-hosts are top of the standings, thanks to a superior goal difference.

Canada will stay top with a draw or a win in this game while a Swiss win will take them to the top of the group. For Canada, top spot will make a big difference. If they finish top, their round of 32 match will be played at home in Vancouver. If they finish second, then they'll have to travel to Los Angeles for the Round of 32.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Wednesday June 24, 2 p.m.

UK BST: Wednesday June 24, 8 p.m.

India IST: Thursday June 25, 12:30 a.m..

Australia AEST: Thursday June 25, 5 a.m.

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Referee: Ramon Abatti (Brazil)

Predicted Lineups

Switzerland

Gregor Kobel

Silvan Widmer | Nico Elvedi | Manuel Akanji | Ricardo Rodríguez

Johan Manzambi | Granit Xhaka | Remo Freuler

Dan Ndoye | Breel Embolo | Rubén Vargas

Canada

Maxime Crépeau

Alistair Johnston | Luc de Fougerolles | Derek Cornelius | Richie Laryea

Tajon Buchanan | Stephen Eustáquio | Nathan Saliba | Ali Ahmed

Jonathan David | Cyle Larin

Talking Points

Time for Manzambi to start for Switzerland

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Johan Manzambi changed the game when he came off the bench to score twice against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Switzerland's last match. He hasn't started either game so far, and that has left Switzerland with a lack of guile in midfield when he's not been on the pitch.

Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler are both experienced players, who form a solid base at the base of Switzerland's midfield. That already offers a platform for the Swiss to use Manzambi's maverick talent in key areas going forward. With Canada not expected to switch away from their favoured 4-4-2 formation, there's potential for the Swiss to overload the hosts in the middle of the park.

When those overloads happen, Manzambi's abilities to pick passes or shoot from distance will also be hugely helpful for the Swiss cause.

Kone is a massive miss for Canada

Canada's Ismaël Koné is stretchered off the field after suffering an injury during his team's match against Qatar in Vancouver. Getty Images

Ismaël Koné's injury is a massive blow for Canada. They will miss his presence in midfield. They will miss his all-round ability in midfield. Canada's 4-4-2 means that they get outnumbered more often than not in the middle of the park. Kone offsets that imbalance with his all-action ability.

Switzerland are a side so built around Xhaka and Freuler that this feels like the worst possible for Canada to miss Kone. Stephen Eustaqio and Nathan Saliba will have their task cut out in the centre of the park.

Another option, depending on his fitness, could be the return of Canada's star Alphonso Davies, to slot into the midfield. That feels unlikely at the moment, particularly from the start, given Davies's troubles with fitness all season.