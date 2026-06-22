Morocco vs. Haiti at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Morocco face Haiti in their final Group C match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Atlanta on Wednesday evening, as the north African nation look to finish top of the group.

Morocco come into this game second in the group, two behind Brazil only on goal difference. They will look to improve their standing on that front, against quite conceivably the weakest team in the group -- Haiti -- who have already been eliminated from the tournament.

Morocco drew 1-1 with Brazil in their tournament opener, and then beat Scotland in their last game, to have their destiny firmly in their own hands at the moment. Both their goals in the tournament have come from the same player -- Ismael Saibari -- and they'll once again look to him to provide them with the inspiration.

Haiti have pride to play for, in what is a rare World Cup appearance for them. So they will be intent on leaving the tournament having made a good impression on those watching.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC Two in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Wednesday June 24, 5 p.m.

UK BST: Wednesday June 24, 11 p.m.

India IST: Thursday June 25, 3:30 a.m..

Australia AEST: Thursday June 25, 8 a.m.

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

Predicted Lineups

Morocco

Yassine Bounou

Achraf Hakimi | Issa Diop | Chadi Riad | Noussair Mazraoui

Neil El Aynaoui | Ayyoub Bouaddi

Brahim Díaz | Azzedine Ounahi | Bilal El Khannouss

Ismael Saibari

Haiti

Johny Placide

Carlens Arcus | Jean-Kévin Duverne | Ricardo Adé | Hannes Delcroix | Martin Expérience

Josué Casimir | Danley Jean Jacques | Jean-Ricner Bellegarde | Ruben Providence

Wilson Isidor

Talking Points

Saibari the key for Morocco again

Getty

Saibari has scored both of Morocco's goals so far at this tournament, and will once again be their key player in this game. Saibari is the only real consistent goal-scorer that Morocco have in their squad.

They've got some excellent ball players in attack, in the likes of Brahim Diaz and Bilal El Khannouss, but their strengths don't really lie in shooting or being clinical in front of goal.

Goal difference could well be a factor in Morocco's bid to finish top of the group, so Saibari's infuence on this game is going to be massive.

How can Morocco qualify for the Round of 32?

It's going to take something of a miracle for Morocco to not qualify for the Round of 32 from here, as they already have four points in two games. So, they should qualify as one of the eight best third-placed teams, even if they lose this game against Haiti. However, they will want to top the group.

First, if Morocco draw this game, that guarantees them a place in the top two on this group, as only one of Brazil or Scotland can get to five points from here. To top the group, Morocco's easiest route is to beat Haiti, and hope that Scotland take a point or three off Brazil.

If Brazil beat Scotland, then Morocco will have to beat Haiti by three goals more than Brazil's margin of victory over the Scots.