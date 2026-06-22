World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as Cape Verde claim dramatic draw - June 22

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The World Cup rolls on and the fixtures keep coming thick and fast and following Cape Verde's latest valiant effort in clawing back a dramatic draw against Uruguay, you can follow all of the day's new live on ESPN.

Hélio Varela bagged the equalising goal shortly after the hour mark and, following their 0-0 draw with Spain in their opening match, the tiny island nation have every chance of qualifying unexpectedly for the knockout stages.

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Elsewhere, Spain got their campaign back on track with a 4-0 rout of Saudi Arabia, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring twice and Lamine Yamal getting his first World Cup goal before being replaced at half time to preserve his fitness after a long injury layoff.

But Belgium were unable to follow suit, failing again to ignite and drawing 0-0 with Iran following Nathan Ngoy's red card in the second half in a result that leaves them on the brink of a second successive group stage exit.

On Monday evening, we see Lionel Messi back in action once again as Argentina face Austria.

Should Messi get onto the scoresheet, he will overtake German forward Miroslav Klose as the highest goalscorer in World Cup history following his hat trick in the 3-0 win over Algeria.

And another player who is right in the mix for the top goalscorer gong is Kylian Mbappé, who, following a brace in a 3-1 win over Senegal, has 14 goals and could also overtake Klose, and potentially Messi, should he score a hat trick in France's clash with Iraq.

Then, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, we see Erling Haaland in action, as Norway face Senegal in a pivotal match for qualification in Group I, before Jordan take on Algeria, with both sides in need of a win to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

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