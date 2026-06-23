Tunisia vs. Netherlands at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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The Netherlands play their final group game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kansas City on Thursday evening, as they take on struggling Tunisia, with the aim being to top Group F, and book a place in the Round of 32.

After a tough start with a 2-2 draw against Japan where they conceded a late equaliser, the Dutch were rampant in their second game against Sweden, as a brace each from Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo lifted them to an important, and morale-boosting 5-1 win against Sweden.

Tunisia, meanwhile, are in something of a crisis. They lost the first game 5-1 to Sweden, then sacked their coach Sabri Lamouchi and brought in Herve Renard to help steady the ship. In Renard's first game in charge, they lost 4-0 to Japan, in a game where they were once again significantly inferior to their opponents.

Tunisia are already out of the tournament, but will want to end the tournament on a note that they can remember, after what has been a hugely forgettable time in North America so far.

For the Dutch, the challenge now is to keep the feet on the gas, and take on the challenges that lie ahead.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Thursday June 25, 6 p.m.

UK BST: Friday June 26, 12 a.m.

India IST: Friday June 26, 4:30 a.m..

Australia AEST: Friday June 26, 9 a.m.

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, USA

Referee: Katia Itzel García (Mexico)

Predicted Lineups

Tunisia

Aymen Dahmen

Dylan Bronn | Montassar Talbi | Omar Rekik

Yan Valery | Anis Ben Slimane | Ellyes Skhiri | Ali Abdi

Elias Saad | Hannibal Mejbri

Sebastian Tounekti

Netherlands

Bart Verbruggen

Denzel Dumfries | Jan Paul van Hecke | Virgil van Dijk | Micky van de Ven

Ryan Gravenberch | Frenkie de Jong | Tijjani Reijnders

Crysencio Summerville | Brian Brobbey | Cody Gakpo

Talking Points

Brobbey presents Koeman a solution

Roy Lazet/Soccrates/Getty Images

Brian Brobbey scored twice for the Dutch in their win against Sweden, and that solved a big piece of the puzzle for Koeman. Heading into the tournament, the Dutch were creating chances but not taking them. It was a big call from Koeman to drop Crysencio Summerville and pick Brobbey, particularly after the West Ham United player had looked like their most dangerous attacker in the opener against Japan.

But apart from two excellent poacher's finishers, it was Brobbey's overall centre-forward play that will have pleased Koeman. He held the ball up superbly, he passed it around really well, and on a number of occasions, set off the likes of Gakpo and Donyell Malen on rapid runs down the flank.

He gives the Dutch a target to hit as well, which isn't something they have when they choose to play Malen up top. The AS Roma man is just a completely different type of striker to what Brobbey is. At this moment in time, it feels like perhaps Brobbey is better suited to playing as the centre-forward of this Dutch team than Malen is.

How can Netherlands qualify for the Round of 32?

In all practical terms, they're already there. Mathematically, it's not yet sealed. There is little chance that the Netherlands don't finish at least as one of the eight best third-placed teams, even if they lose this game against Tunisia. However, qualification is not the aim for Koeman's side, they will want to top the group.

In that quest, they're currently in top spot, but only on goals scored. They've got the same points, same goal difference and same head-to-head record against Japan, so the 7 goals they've scored compared to the Japanese's six is what keeps the Dutch on the top of Group F for now.

If Sweden beat Japan in their last game in the group, then any win for the Netherlands will put them top. If Japan beat Sweden, Koeman's men will simply have to match or better the margin of the Japanese victory, and they will finish top.