Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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It could be a historic occasion in Houston on Friday evening, as Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia play their final group game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a win likely to propel either side to qualification for the knockout stages.

Cape Verde have produced one of the most compelling stories of this World Cup so far. In the first two World Cup games of their history, they've produced two outstanding performances, to hold the more-fancied Spain and Uruguay to draws. That means that Cape Verde are now a win away from a tournament of their dreams on debut.

Standing in their way is a Saudi Arabia side which faced the full wrath of European champions Spain, in their 4-0 loss on Monday. Saudi Arabia didn't really do too much wrong in that game in the first half, but found themselves 3-0 down within 25 minutes, as they found it hard to live with the speed, precision and quality of Spain's passing and movement.

However, much like Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia also arrive at this game in the knowledge that a win should take them through to the knockout stages.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Friday June 26, 9 p.m.

UK BST: Saturday June 27, 1 a.m.

India IST: Saturday June 27, 5:30 a.m..

Australia AEST: Saturday June 27, 10 a.m.

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, USA

Referee: François Letexier

Predicted Lineups

Cape Verde

Vozinha

Steven Moreira | Roberto Lopes | Diney Borges | Sidny Lopes Cabral

Telmo Arcanjo | Kevin Pina | Jamiro Monteiro

Ryan Mendes | Gilson Benchimol | Garry Rodrigues

Saudi Arabia

Mohammed Al-Owais

Saud Abdulhamid | Abdulelah Al-Amri | Hassan Al-Tambakti | Moteb Al-Harbi

Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat | Mohamed Kanno | Abdullah Al-Khaibari | Salem Al-Dawsari

Feras Al-Brikan | Musab Al-Juwayr

Talking Points

Cape Verde's versatility might help them

Leonardo Fernandez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Whether it was a backs-to-the-wall defensive job like the one against Spain, or a slightly more expansive way of playing as they chased a second-half equaliser against Uruguay, Cape Verde have shown that there are multiple strings to their bow.

Coming into this tournament, the on-paper prediction for Cape Verde might have been that they'd have earmarked this Saudi Arabia game as the one to perhaps take a point or three off. Now, they come into this game with two points already on the board, and dreaming of bigger things.

Whether they produce a win or not will depend on their ability to be clinical in front of goal. Saudi Arabia are an excellent counter-attacking side too, so Cape Verde are unlikely to be too expansive. The likes of Pico Lopes and Diney Borges will likely have a lot of work to do again, and Vozinha in goal as well. However, they've got some speed in attack, and they do play it directly when they are given a chance. That pace is how the Saudi defence can be hurt, particularly through the middle. And that is perhaps what Cape Verde will bank on.

How can Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia qualify for the Round of 32?

For Cape Verde, the equestion is simple. Win, and they finish in the top two. They'll go up to five points in that case, and mathematically will guarantee themselves a spot in the knockout stages. They can finish in the top two with a draw as well, but in that case, they will need a favour from Spain, who will have to beat Uruguay. If Cape Verde draw, and Uruguay draw with Spain as well, then the African side will finish third, and will have to wait for outcomes from other groups to see whether they can finish as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

For Saudi Arabia, a win alone won't guarantee a place in the top two, although four points should be enough to take them through to the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams. If Saudi Arabia win and Spain beat Uruguay, they will finish in the top two and be guaranteed a spot in the knockouts.

Any result other than a win in this game, and Saudi Arabia will likely not qualify for the knockouts.