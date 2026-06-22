Transfer rumors, news: PSG battle Man United for Summerville

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West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville is on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, while Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville will likely leave London after the World Cup this summer. Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images

- Manchester United could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain as they try to sign West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville, according to The Daily Mirror. The 24-year-old has scored in both of Netherlands' matches in the World Cup so far, in addition to providing an assist, and that is likely to see his transfer value increase from £50 million. Summerville doesn't have a release clause in his contract, despite the Hammers' relegation, but PSG are ready move as they prepare to let Bradley Barcola leave, though they also hold interest in RB Leipzig's €120 million-rated winger Yan Diomande.

- Roberto De Zerbi wants Tottenham Hotspur to sign Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, as reported by Nicolo Schira. Spurs are ready to offer the 27-year-old a position as a key player in their team and a contract that runs until 2031, with Gakpo reported to be unhappy about the exit of former manager Arne Slot, but it would take an offer upwards of £60 million to make it happen. In another post, Schira states that Spurs are ready to make Newcastle United a new offer to sign Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali worth over £100 million, but the club will face competition from Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United.

- Arsenal are hopeful that the club's players in England's World Cup squad can help persuade Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers to join them at the Emirates, according to The Daily Mail. Arsenal have made signing the 23-year-old a top priority for the summer, but face competition from Chelsea, with both clubs willing to offer a fee of £85 million, so have asked Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke to help. Villa need to offload players to ensure they meet financial regulations, but Rogers would be a huge loss for them.

- Real Madrid are keeping an eye on 18-year-old Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi as he represents Morocco at the World Cup, reports AS. Los Blancos have a history of signing players who impress on the biggest stage, having landed Germany's Mesut Ozil after the 2010 edition and then Colombia midfielder James Rodríguez and Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas four years later. Bouaddi has impressed during Morocco's two World Cup matches so far, which has seen the teenager scouted by various big-name clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool.

- If AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez joins Orlando City, the Serie A club will replace him with Paris Saint-Germain's Gonçalo Ramos, as reported by Corriere dello Sport. The Rossoneri have been looking at Ramos for months and there were discussions with PSG about signing him in the last summer window, but they ultimately opted to bring in Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku instead. In addition to Gimenez, Orlando are looking at Tigres UANL's André-Pierre Gignac having already landed Antoine Griezmann.

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OTHER RUMORS

- Barcelona could let Raphinha move to Saudi Arabia so they can permanently sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. (TalkSPORT)

- Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall has made the club aware that he wants to leave this summer. (Athletic)

- Internazinonale have had a verbal offer worth around €25 million to sign Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones turned down and the deal is not progressing at this stage. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez could make a statement to help ensure his move to Barcelona happens. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Internazionale looking to sign Nico Paz from Como, despite Real Madrid (who have a €9 million clause to re-sign him in his contract) providing competition. (Corriere dello Sport)

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- Manchester United have no interest in parting ways with Benjamin Sesko despite Barcelona and Atletico Madrid looking at the striker. (TEAMtalk)

- Napoli are challenging Juventus in their attempt to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus want to build a new core for their defense with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez in goal, plus Bayern Munich's Kim Min-Jae and Sassuolo's Tarik Muharemovic at center back. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Besiktas are willing to offer Dusan Vlahovic a €5 million signing bonus in their attempt to sign the Juventus striker when his contract ends this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Atletico Madrid are in talks with Racing Santander defender Jorge Salinas, who has also received interest from Barcelona. (AS)

- Como want to sign Chelsea defender Travoh Chalobah but the clubs have very different valuations over the 26-year-old's transfer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Brighton & Hove Albion have shown that they are serious about completing a move for Tottenham Hotspur center back Luka Vuskovic, who could move for €50 million. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Bologna have shown an interest in Ipswich Town winger Jaden Philogene. (Nicolo Schira)

- Leeds United have made a £20 million offer to land Southampton midfielder Shea Charles. (TEAMtalk)

- Atalanta are ready to submit their first offer to sign Nottingham Forest full back Nicolo Savona. (Nicolo Schira)