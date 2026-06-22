Djed Spence after telling-off goes viral: England boss Thomas Tuchel has 'high standards'

Open Extended Reactions

Djed Spence revealed it is not just him in the firing line of England boss Thomas Tuchel after clips of him getting told off in training went viral.

The Tottenham full-back was in Tuchel's bad books when he made a slow start to an open training session on Saturday.

Tuchel was heard shouting "Djed, Djed, Djed wake up! Wake up!" after the player hesitated during a passing drill.

But Spence said this was par for the course for the "very detailed" boss.

"It's normal. He's a great manager. He wants the best from his players," Spence told talkSPORT.

Djed Spence was told off in training by Thomas Tuchel. Getty

"He demands high standards and for this tournament, we need to be ready, we need to be on it.

"Every session needs to be of the highest quality. That's what he demands. It's good.

"I wouldn't be the only one he says it too. It's part of the game.

"I think he's a great manager, he's a great guy. Very detailed in what he wants to do. I've got great respect for him.

"It's like what he always says, we're building a family, we've built a brotherhood within the team, everyone has one dream, one brain.

"I think everyone is on the same path. We can do special things. I think he's built that environment with this squad."

Spence made his World Cup debut in the opening game against Croatia on Wednesday where he came on and impressed at right-back.

He is also the back-up left-back and asked what his preferred position was he replied with "playing."

"My preference is playing, of course," he said "You know that's my natural position, that's my favourite position.

"I don't go too deep into it, because obviously that's our thing as a team, and we don't really want to talk too much about what each player's role is, but defending is a really, really good one.

"I think that's a great quality to have in a team."

Ollie Watkins has urged England to get their qualification to the World Cup knockout stages sealed in Tuesday's clash with Ghana.

Thomas Tuchel's side put one foot in the round of 32 with an opening win over Croatia on Wednesday and victory against the African nation in Boston will seal their progression.

Top spot could then be sealed if Panama fail to beat Croatia in the day's other Group L clash, meaning the final game against Panama on Saturday would be a dead rubber.

"I think that every game you play you want to win, we're preparing now for the game at hand doing all we can to win," he said.

"We want to top the group. We want to win every game and progress through the next round.

"I think that's everyone's aim at the end of the day, but we're in a good position so far. We need to keep building on the Croatia performance."

- England at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch, news, analysis, injuries, more

- 2026 World Cup: How teams can advance to the knockout rounds

- Lineker, Shearer, Owen, Rooney, Kane - is England's near half-century of world-class strikers about to end?

Ghana are rated 65th in the world and, on ranking, are England's weakest opponents of the group stage.

However, Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo will provide a big threat and England will need to be on their guard.

But Watkins revealed Tuchel will be more bothered by what his side do.

The Aston Villa striker added: "To be fair, the thing I like about this manager is obviously he highlights their threats -- we know Semenyo is a great player as you've seen in the last few seasons -- but he focuses a lot on ourselves and what we try to do with the ball, and how we're trying to dominate them, and what we're doing out of possession, in possession, some tactical things we can do to hurt them.

"That's a really positive thing that I've seen from the manager."