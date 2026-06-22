Iran leave note in dressing room thanking Los Angeles for World Cup hospitality

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Iran left a handwritten note in their dressing room at SoFi Stadium after their 0-0 draw with Belgium on Sunday, thanking the people of Los Angeles for their hospitality.

The message, which was left after Iran played both of their first two World Cup games in Los Angeles, added that the team will leave the city "with dignity."

The news comes three days after Iran's football federation said it was planning to lodge a complaint with FIFA amidst a dispute over the team's travel arrangements for the Belgium match.

Iran drew 0-0 with Belgium on Sunday. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

"From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast," the note read.

"We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour, and leave with dignity.

"Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality. And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice, and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes.

"May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations."

Iran have had to travel from their World Cup base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, restricted before and during the tournament. The team landed in the U.S. on Saturday night, played on Sunday at midday local time, and were due to leave the country again on Sunday night.

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Following the match, head coach Amir Ghalenoei also listed other factors he felt had made Iran's task particularly tough, including visa complications when entering both the U.S. and Mexico, and a lack of preparation time before the tournament began.

He previously called Iran the "most oppressed team in the whole World Cup."

The city of Los Angeles has the largest Iranian population of anywhere in the United States.

Having claimed two draws from games against New Zealand and Belgium, Iran will play their final group game against Egypt at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 26, knowing that a win would see them progress to the knockout stages.