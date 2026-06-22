Watching Spain's Lamine Yamal score his first World Cup goal in his hometown

Open Extended Reactions

MATARO, Spain -- Lamine Yamal's first World Cup goal was for his uncle Abdul, who was working in the bar "Bar Familia LY 304" back in Rocafonda, a neighborhood of Mataró, during Spain's 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

It was for Nabil, perched in front of the television of the same bar, watching the game with his mother, Ayada. It was for Fouad and Hamid, among the group of men sitting at tables outside the bar, looking in, as the Barcelona forward announced his arrival at this summer's tournament.

"[I dedicate the goal] to my mother, my girlfriend, to my friends and everyone back at home in Mataró," the 18-year-old Yamal told DAZN after La Roja's victory.

Every footballer has a backstory: a hometown or a country where they laid their roots and have become a significant part of the place's culture or society. Yamal's, though, feels especially powerful. That is partly because of how actively he remembers where he came from at any opportunity.

The teenager feared he would miss this summer's World Cup -- his first since breaking on to the scene for Barcelona and Spain as a 15-year-old three years ago -- when he sustained a hamstring injury playing for Barça in April. He returned as a substitute in Spain's opening game, a disappointing 0-0 draw against minnows Cape Verde, and was deemed fit to start against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta.

Yamal's presence changes the feel of this Spain team. His quality, which helped the country win the European Championships in 2024, is one of the main reasons Luis de la Fuente's side are considered the favorites to win the World Cup.

In the 10th minute against Saudi Arabia, he opened the scoring, sliding in at the far post to convert Mikel Oyarzabal's cross. Back in Rocafonda, there was a cheer from Abdul, who was wearing a Yamal Spain shirt and was briefly distracted by another atay b'naanaa (Moroccan mint tea) order.

Yamal's celebration, as well as his postmatch dedication, had more than a wink to his origins. There was the customary "304" sign with his hands, a nod to the 08304 zip code in Rocafonda, about 30 kilometers up the coast from Barcelona.

Then there was the sujood -- the Islamic act of bowing to God -- as he became Spain's second-youngest World Cup scorer at 18 years and 343 days old. Only Gavi, in 2022, was younger. Yamal, part of the large Moroccan community in Rocafonda, is a practicing Muslim. He strongly condemned the anti-Islam chants when Spain played Egypt in a friendly in March.

Lamine Yamal celebrates his goal vs. Saud Arabia by showing his faith. Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Yamal became the eighth-youngest player to score at the World Cup; he is also the second youngest to score the opening goal in a World Cup match since Pele (17 years, 239 days) netted the first goal in Brazil's fixture against Wales in 1958.

Then there are the Lionel Messi comparisons. Twenty years ago, the Argentine scored his first World Cup goal, also at 18, and also wearing the No. 19 shirt.

De la Fuente has warned journalists against comparing Yamal with the game's greats. But even he couldn't help but indulge his own comparison last week, equating him to legendary artists Michelangelo and Salvador Dalí.

Perhaps it's not that far-fetched. Maybe Yamal will end up being as synonymous with Mataró, and in particular Rocafonda, as Dalí is with the Catalan coastal town Figueres. He already has most of the neighborhood in Rocafonda supporting Spain -- which has not always been the case.

Lamine Yamal up and running at the World Cup



📍 Rocafonda pic.twitter.com/fIfuNoDC5i — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) June 22, 2026

Before analyzing the unique ethnic composition of Rocafonda, it is important to note that Catalonia, where parts of the population would support independence from Spain, has a complicated relationship with the Spain national team; many locals wish the Barcelona players well but are not especially bothered if Spain win the tournament or flop in the group stage.

In Rocafonda, where, according to the Institute of National Statistics [INE], almost 50% of the residents are at risk of poverty, there is the added layer of immigration to consider. According to 2025 data, over half of the 12,000 population were born outside of Catalonia, and almost 4,000 are foreign nationals. There is an especially strong Moroccan diaspora; almost 20% of people in the neighborhood are Moroccan nationals, like Yamal, whose father is from Morocco and his mother from Equatorial Guinea.

Yamal, though, was born in Esplugues de Llobregat on the outskirts of Barcelona and grew up in Granollers and Rocafonda, but it is the latter which he always comes back to.

As a hot Sunday afternoon melted into the evening, kids spilled out of their housing blocks and headed up Ronda Rafael Estrany, leaving the Mediterranean blue of the Mataró coastline behind them. They headed to the Plaça Joan XXIII, where Yamal played as a kid but where ball games are now banned -- maybe because of some of the challenges which were dished out on the square. Yamal said this week in an interview with El País that the worst tackle he'd ever received happened there, when he was 14, from a 25-year-old.

Lamine Yamal wall art is seen at the Club de Fútbol Rocafonda. Sam Marsden

Instead, kids now play at the park at the back of Club de Fútbol Rocafonda. The backdrop as they smash a ball around is a huge, Barça-focused Yamal mural sprawled across the wall behind one of the goals.

You wouldn't necessarily know Spain were about to play a World Cup match. There are plenty of football shirts on display, just not many Spain ones. The La Roja jerseys you do see, of course, have Yamal's name on the back. A man flies past on a scooter with a Yamal shirt, another couple of kids have Barça shirts with Yamal on the back, but, as well as a Vinícius Junior Brazil shirt, an old Neymar Barça shirt, and even Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid jerseys, the shirt you see the most is that of Morocco.

That changes as you head back down Ronda Rafael Estrany as Spain's kickoff time approaches, turning right towards Bar Familia LY 304.

Group Stage Challenge Predict the final standings in every Group. $10,000 in prizes. Make Your Picks

"We support Lamine," Fouad, sporting Spain's white away shirt, watching the game said. "We want Spain to do well. And Morocco. If they meet? We go with Lamine."

It was a sentiment echoed among the majority of the people watching the game. Every table was taken during the first half, before Yamal was taken off at the break as he continues his recovery from injury. But this was not BOXPARK Wembley in England. The atmosphere was low-key and familiar; family and friends, mainly from the Moroccan diaspora, who had gathered for food, tea and football.

Abdul, whose son Mohamed is almost inseparable from Yamal, used to have a bakery up the road, but he has now opened the bar, which serves Moroccan cuisine and boasts a huge array of Yamal memorabilia and photographs.

Some of the memorabilia had previously been on display in the bakery. Most of the trophies on the shelves behind the bar are from Yamal's youth football career. One has nothing to do with him, though ... yet. It's a replica World Cup. Abdul, as friendly as he is, is not talking to the media at the moment, but he had previously told ESPN in 2023 that the replica is for "my nephew when he wins the World Cup."

It may have seemed slightly optimistic at the time, but it now seems closer than ever. Abdul hopes to be in the United States for the knockout stages next month. Fouad and the rest of the clientele will have to make do with Bar Familia LY 304, which is only likely to get busier and busier as Rocafonda's Michelangelo goes after his own Sistine Chapel in North America.

Yamal may already have achieved something more significant, though, in uniting Rocafonda, wider Catalonia and a huge international fan base around the world in their support of Spain.