Mohamed Salah pleased 'to make the people happy' after Egypt's first World Cup win

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Mohamed Salah has spoken of his pride at the chance "to make the people happy in Egypt" after his team beat New Zealand 3-1 to claim the nation's first ever World Cup win.

Egypt were a goal down at halftime but turned the match on its head in the second half, with Salah contributing a goal and an assist.

"Well, it's a great feeling for all of us," he said after the game. "It's a great achievement.

"I said before, we just do our best in the tournament to make the people happy in Egypt, and I think right now they are happy and proud. So, the only I can promise them is that we [will] sweat and we'll run and we'll give it our best."

Having drawn with Belgium in their opening game, Egypt are top of Group G and would seal first place with a draw against Iran on Friday.

Mohamed Salah scored Egypt's second goal against New Zealand. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Even a defeat would still most likely see Egypt make the knockout stages for the first time at the World Cup.

"We were lucky to win the game today," Salah said. "We played, I think, a better game.

"We play against tough teams, tough group, so... Now we are top of the group and we just need to celebrate today and tomorrow with the win, and just focus on the last game."

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Salah also spoke of his personal pride at having been present for some of the biggest moments in the nation's World Cup history.

"What happened today is history, for us as Egyptians," he said. "It seems to other teams [like] 'It's ok, it's fine.' You see a lot of teams win their games.

"But for us as Egyptians it doesn't happen often. I think [this is the] first time in history. And I'm lucky enough to call it this way -- hopefully it's not selfish -- but we qualified twice [in the] last 30, 40 years. I was lucky to play the two times and score in two tournaments."