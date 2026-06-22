Marcus Rashford: England must bring 'intensity that Ghana can't live with' at World Cup

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Marcus Rashford has called for unrelenting intensity that Ghana "can't live with" as England look to book their place in the World Cup knockout stages with a game to spare.

Thomas Tuchel's men opened Group L with a thrilling 4-2 victory against Croatia in Dallas, where Harry Kane's brace in a helter-skelter opening period was followed by a statement second-half display.

Jude Bellingham scored moments after the restart as England unleashed a barrage of attacks, with substitute Rashford wrapping up a victory that they are determined to build on against Ghana.

"I think we have to bring an intensity that they can't live with and we try and stick to that," the forward told the Football Association.

"If we can play at that level, it can win you games.

"The one thing we can predict is how we conduct ourselves over 90 minutes or 120 minutes.

"So, I think we just have to focus on that as players. We just have to keep pushing ourselves. We're definitely capable."

Marcus Rashford wants England to bring intensity against Ghana. Getty

Tuchel's entertainers are seeking to replicate their second-half display against Croatia in Boston, where victory against Ghana will seal their place in the round of 32 with a match to go.

England would also head into Saturday's final Group L game against Panama as pool winners should the central American nation fail to beat Croatia later on Tuesday.

That outcome would allow Tuchel to rotate and rest star names at MetLife Stadium, where they hope to return on July 19 for a shot a World Cup glory.

Rashford is enjoying this latest chance to compete at the "pinnacle" of football and his competition with Anthony Gordon, who started the opener and may have taken his role at Barcelona after the Manchester United product's loan there.

"We're one team and we have to fight for each other in the exact same way that you fight for your club teams," the forward, now at his fifth major tournament, said. "That's the norm now.

"We understand it's difficult because everybody wants to play and a lot of players deserve to play. At some point, players are going to be disappointed, but it's about how you handle it."

Rashford dealt with that well against Croatia last Wednesday, when a sense of discomfort at the end of the game meant he sat out an in-house friendly before training with the group on Saturday following the team's day off.

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Declan Rice also appears to have avoided any issue ahead of facing Ghana having been withdrawn by Tuchel as a precaution during the second half at AT&T Stadium.

The midfielder says he is fit and "raring to go" in Massachusetts, explaining he had been "feeling a little bit of neural pain in my hamstring" but has been managing the issue since Christmas.

Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka was the only absentee from Saturday's open session. The right winger did individual work as he continues to manage an Achilles injury, but striker Ollie Watkins revealed he was with the group on Sunday.