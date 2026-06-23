England vs. Ghana line-ups: World Cup 2026 predicted XIs

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England's quest for World Cup glory continues in Group L, as the Three Lions look to build on an emphatic 4-2 opener against Croatia, to purchase their ticket to the knockout stage with victory against Ghana.

Thomas Tuchel opted for a strong team against Croatia, which for the most part lived up to expectations, but after being twice pegged back in the first half, the defence came under some scrutiny.

- Kane and Bellingham put on a show in England's thrilling win over Croatia

After an inspirational half-time speech from the German boss, England went up a gear, with Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford adding to Harry Kane's double to make up for defensive errors following a barrage of threatening attacks.

Harry Kane is equalled Gary Lineker's record of 10 World Cup goals against Croatia. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images for Rexona

So will the England boss shuffle his pack at the back and introduce Marc Guéhi, or put trust in the Ezri Konsa and John Stones partnership yet again? Will Marcus Rashford -- who scored from the bench against Croatia -- get the nod over Anthony Gordon on the left or will he need to bide his time for a start?

ESPN takes you through England's predicted line-up against Ghana.

Line-up vs. Croatia:

Jordan Pickford, Reece James, John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane.

Predicted line-up vs. Ghana:

Jordan Pickford, Reece James, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane.

Tuchel confirmed ahead of the opening game that Saka's fitness will be carefully monitored and he has lived up to that promise. The Arsenal winger -- recovering from an Achilles problem -- came on to play the final 18 minutes against Croatia, with Tuchel later revealing Saka will most likely be ready to start against Panama.

That said, his Arsenal teammate Madueke is expected to occupy the right flank again against Ghana. After extensive discourse whether Morgan Rogers or Bellingham will start in the No. 10, the latter quickly proved why he cannot be left out of the team following an excellent display that surely warrants him another start in the supporting cast around the focal point of this team -- captain Kane.

Marcus Rashford made a strong case to start with his cameo off the bench. Getty

Meanwhile, the left wing conundrum isn't expected to die down anytime soon, as Gordon got the green light ahead of Rashford to start last time out. The new Barcelona signing wasn't as involved as he perhaps would have liked, with most of the attack flooding in from the right, but his work off the ball and ability to track back still make him an asset to this team.

Many will argue Rashford's performance off the bench has earned him the start, as it took him just 13 minutes to get on the scoresheet having replaced Gordon in the second half. But could Rashford's ability to change the game from the bench continue to be a favoured secret weapon for Tuchel instead?

There's no such competition in England's first-choice midfield partnership -- Rice and Anderson have nailed down their spots. After persuading fans they should be excited about England's set-piece prowess, the Arsenal midfielder demonstrated why, assisting Kane from a corner after the skipper coolly dispatched his penalty. Rice was later withdrawn after experiencing some discomfort in his lower back and upper hamstring, but has eased fans' concerns saying he is "raring to go."

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As per the graphic for Tuchel's England favourites, Konsa has played the most minutes under the boss after Pickford and Kane. It's difficult to imagine a scenario where the Aston Villa defender is dropped for this game, despite showing some defensive frailties alongside Stones. If Gareth Southgate was still in charge, you'd probably put money on Guéhi starting.

But Tuchel has put his faith in Stones instead -- ironically the defender who struggled to get into Manchester City's starting team following Guéhi's arrival. This could be the perfect occasion to freshen things up and test Konsa and Guéhi between James and O'Reilly. Pickford's position in goal is beyond question, so don't expect any surprises between the sticks.

As the saying goes 'if it's not broken, don't fix it.' After England made a promising start to their World Cup campaign, Tuchel is unlikely to opt for much rotation. If England cruise to a comfortable half-time lead, then the opportunity to rest key players may well be taken, as we see minutes handed elsewhere -- by Nina Hristova.