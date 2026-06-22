Man United acquire 'the majority' of land needed for new stadium

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Manchester United have acquired "the majority" of land needed to build a proposed new 100,000-seater stadium, the club announced on Monday.

United have secured 25 acres of land close to Old Trafford as they push on with plans to build the largest sporting arena in the UK.

Club bosses expect the project to cost around £2 billion ($2.64bn), although specific details about proposed funding have not been released.

"Today's news highlights the progress we're making towards a world-class new home for Manchester United and represents a significant milestone as we move into the next phase of development," CEO of the new stadium development Collette Roche said.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe led the move to appoint chief executive Omar Berrada in 2024. (Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images)

"Being able to build so close to Old Trafford allows us to preserve the heritage, traditions and rituals that are so important to our fans.

"We are committed to building a world-class stadium with our supporters, not just for them, with atmosphere, affordability and accessibility at the heart of our thinking."

United are hopeful that Andy Burnham's departure as mayor of Greater Manchester will not affect their plans to build a new stadium.

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Burnham has been a key supporter of the project -- which was announced in March 2025 -- but will step down as mayor after winning the Makerfield by-election.

The 56-year-old is expected to become the UK's next prime minister after Sir Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday.