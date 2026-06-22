Argentina vs. Austria LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Lionel Messi and Co. resume campaign in Group J

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Lionel Messi could become the all-time leading goalscorer at the World Cup as Argentina take on Austria, and you can follow the action live with ESPN.

Both sides know that they can seal qualification to the knockout stages with a win today, and while Messi hit a hat-trick as his country cruised to a 3-0 win against Algeria, they may face a much sterner examination today.

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The 39-year-old roared back into the headlines after his triple to open the campaign, which saw him equal Miroslav Klose's all-time goalscoring record of 16 (though France's Kylian Mbappé remains in hot pursuit).

La Albiceleste are seeking a second consecutive World Cup crown after lifting the trophy in 2022 in Qatar, while Austria are bidding to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 1954 -- having reached the tournament itself for the first time this year since 1998.

Austria impressed in a 3-1 win over Jordan, as Romano Schmid and Marko Arnautovic got on the scoresheet, and will be confident of causing problems with the high-intensity style that has become their hallmark under Ralf Rangnick. With both nations sitting on three points, a draw would likely be enough for qualification -- but both sides will be keen to top the group.

That's because the winner of this group will face the runner-up of Group H -- which contains Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. The reverse applies too, and should Spain finish first in their group, it may be one of the two sides playing today who will meet them in the last 32.