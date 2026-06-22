South Africa vs. South Korea at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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South Africa and South Korea face off in their final Group A clash in the 2026 World Cup at the Estadio Monterrey on Thursday.

South Africa come into this game needing a win, after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Czechia kept them alive in the World Cup following their 0-2 loss to Mexico in the opener.

South Korea followed their opening 2-1 win over Czechia with a narrow 0-1 loss to Mexico and will fancy their chances of qualification.

The two teams are facing each other for the first time.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC Two in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Wednesday June 24, 9 p.m.

UK BST: Thursday June 25, 2 a.m.

India IST: Thursday June 25, 6.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Thursday June 25, 11 a.m.

Venue: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico

Referee: Facundo Tello (Argentina)

Team News and Predicted Lineups

South Africa

Hugo Broos will be without the suspended Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane, while Sphephelo Sithole is available after serving a one-match ban.

Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1)

GK: Ronwen Williams

LB: Aubrey Modiba | CB: Mbekezeli Mbokazi | CB: Ime Okon | RB: Khuliso Mudau

CM: Thalente Mbatha | CM: Jayden Adams

LW: Oswin Appollis | AM: Relebohile Mofokeng | RW: Thapelo Maseko

ST: Lyle Foster

South Korea

Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Predicted XI (5-2-2-1):

GK: Kim Seung-Gyu

LWB: Seol Young-Woo | CB: Lee Gi-Hyuk | CB: Kim Min-Jae | CB: Lee Han-Beom | RWB: Kim Moon-Hwan

CM: Paik Seung-Ho | CM: Hwang In-Beom

AM: Lee Jae-Sung | AM: Lee Kang-In

ST: Son Heung-Min

Talking Points

Nothing but a win for South Africa will do

Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The equation for Bafana is very simple -- they need a win to stand a chance at progressing through to the knockouts. A draw would take them to two points and even if that's enough for third place (Mexico will need to beat Czechia in this case), it's unlikely that they'll be among the eight-best third placed teams.

The need for victory ought to force Hugo Broos' hand -- who has been quite cautious with his selection and style of play. Lyle Foster was left on the bench against Czechia, but the need for goals might see him start.

The suspensions of Mokoena and Zwane will prove troublesome in midfield, but with the focus on attack, Bafana will need the likes of Appolis and Mofokeng to step up. Korea have enough firepower to hurt teams in transition, but South Africa will have to risk it to make it to the knockouts.

Korea's options off the bench could prove vital

The opening day comeback win over Czechia looks all the more precious now, as even a draw against South Africa would be enough for Korea to go through in second place. The Asian side were unfortunate in their loss against Mexico, generating more xG in a tight contest, but paying the price for a goalkeeping error.

Hong Myung-Bo has only made one change to his lineup so far in the tournament and is unlikely to take Kim Seung-Gyu out of goal, and that pretty much guarantees that he will start with his attacking triumvirate of Son, Lee-Kang-In and Lee Jae-Sung.

However, the likes of Oh Hyeon-Gyu and Hwang Hee-Chan have come on to great effect from the bench, and that could prove to be the difference as Korea chase their spot in the knockout stages.