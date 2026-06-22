Why are England fans singing 'Wonderwall' at the World Cup?

England's Dan Burn on how the team will mark Father's Day (0:49)

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England's 4-2 win over Croatia in their opening group game at this year's World Cup was a huge moment for the nation.

Thomas Tuchel's major tournament debut brought a new style of free-flowing, attacking football, and England had the goalscoring threat to put Croatia to the sword.

But arguably the most memorable moment came after the final whistle, when the England players went over to the fans and joined them in a rendition of Oasis' "Wonderwall."

But why are the England fans singing the song at this year's World Cup?

Why are England fans singing "Wonderwall?"

Harry Kane scored a brace in the win over Croatia. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Since its release in 1995, "Wonderwall" has never been far from the public consciousness. But Oasis' reunion tour -- which began last summer -- has given the song a new lease of life.

Ahead of the World Cup, each nation was requested to submit a playlist of songs to be played at the tournament before and after games.

It is in that context that England submitted "Wonderwall," alongside Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" and The Beatles' "Hey Jude."

While "Sweet Caroline" has been the go-to celebration tune in recent years, the full-time scenes against Croatia in Dallas may usher in a new era.

Indeed, the Oasis song's popularity has already been boosted by the moment against Croatia -- Spotify said that the streaming numbers for the track experienced a listening spike of 50% in the UK after the Croatia game.

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What have the players said?

Multiple England players have spoken about the importance of the moment after the Croatia game. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

With the likes of Jude Bellingham joining in with the song, the "Wonderwall" moment clearly left an impression on the England players.

Among them was Harry Kane, who told the Lions' Den podcast: "That was one of my favourite ever moments in an England shirt and especially at a major tournament.

"I know it's just the first game and we're not getting carried away, but just that emotional connection with the fans. We know how much it means to them.

"We have that connection right now but just that moment, singing Wonderwall in the stadium. Everyone knew the words and that was a really special moment."

Also speaking on the podcast, Jordan Pickford added: "We all thrive off it. And when they're coming out in full force like they are, I think it's only going to get better as well.

"The next two games, I think we'll see a lot more numbers [of fans] coming over. We all love it.

"We're all passionate people, and we know the England fans are passionate as well. It drives us."

Declan Rice was also taken aback by the emotion of the moment, later telling the BBC: "Being in Dallas, singing Wonderwall. There's nothing like that first time.

"Just soaking all that up and seeing the England fans. Being a player at a major tournament for England just feels different. I can't explain it.

"It's the biggest honour in football for me."

What has Noel Gallagher said?

Noel Gallagher gave his blessing for England fans to sing the song. (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Noel Gallagher, despite previously saying that his allegiances lie with Ireland, the country of his parents' birth, has given his blessing for the song to be sung by England fans.

The 59-year-old texted talkSPORT presenter Jason Cundy while he was live on air, with Cundy revealing the contents of the message.

"He [Gallagher] said, 'For your information, that song belongs to the people' -- talking about Wonderwall, right?" Cundy said.

"That moment at the end where Harry Kane was talking about a special moment for fans.

"He said, 'I don't see it as my song. I thought it was a brilliant moment.

"Anything but Sweet Caroline,' block caps."