Who is Saíd Martínez? 'The mathematician' set to referee England vs. Ghana at the World Cup

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England will look to build on a strong start to their World Cup campaign when they face Ghana in Group L on Tuesday, as victory will see them progress to the knockout stages.

The Three Lions were twice pegged back against Croatia after Harry Kane's double, but roared to a 4-2 victory following a thrilling second half, with goals from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford.

That game was officiated by Clement Turpin, a French official who Thomas Tuchel had once referred to as a "Grade E" official.

Turpin had dismissed the then-Bayern Munich coach during their quarterfinal second leg against Manchester City in 2023, after he was shown two yellow cards.

Saíd Martínez is set to officiate England vs. Ghana. Getty

So who is the referee set to officiate England's clash against Ghana and why is he dubbed as 'El Matemático'?

FIFA confirmed that Saíd Martínez will be the referee for that game, having already been the man in the middle when Qatar drew 1-1 against Switzerland.

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The 34-year-old -- who is the first Honduran to officiate at a World Cup -- handed out three yellow cards and awarded the Swiss a penalty in that game.

He earned the nickname -- meaning 'the mathematician' in English -- after completing his maths degree and working as a maths teacher.

Following in the footsteps of his father who was a referee, Martínez set a record when he became the youngest official in the Honduras top flight at 18 years old.

Martínez has officiated several CONCACAF fixtures, including the Gold Cup finals in 2021 and 2023 and the 2023 Nations League final.

He also officiated Inter Miami's game against Cruz Azul that year, when Lionel Messi scored on his debut, curling in a stunning stoppage-time free-kick to clinch a 2-1 victory.

England will face Ghana in Boston on Tuesday, before playing Panama in their final Group L game on Saturday.