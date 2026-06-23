FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Messi's all-time record 18; Mbappe equals Klose with 16, sets record with 100

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The FIFA World Cup witnessed an epochal day of footballing action as Lionel Messi created an all-time record as Argentina beat Austria 2-0 to qualify for the knockouts.

Kylian Mbappé and France then strolled past Iraq with a 3-0 win to seal their place in the knockouts, with Mbappe grabbing a brace.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 22:

Argentina 2 - 0 Austria

17

The big one today. Lionel Messi is now, outright, the top highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history, with 18. He surpassed both Miroslav Klose's men's record (16) and Marta's overall record (17) with a brace today.

1

This is the first time Messi has scored in a competitive match for Argentina in which he also failed to convert a penalty

2

Lionel Messi (4 in 2014 and 7 in 2022) became the 2nd man in FIFA WC history to score 4+ goals in 3 different editions of the tournament, after Miroslav Klose (5 in 2002, 5 in 2006 and 4 in 2010). He also joined Roger Milla (4 in 1990) as the only men to score 4+ goals in a single World Cup aged 38 or older.

3

At 38 years, 364 days, Lionel Messi is the 3rd oldest man to score in FIFA World Cup history after Cameroon's Roger Milla and Portugal's Pepê. (He already was the 3rd oldest after that hattrick in the opener vs Algeria, but now he's five days older)

3

Messi is the third man in FIFA World Cup history to score in 6 consecutive games after France's Just Fontaine in 1958 and Brazil's Jairzinho in 1970.

7/8

Lionel Messi has scored 7 of the last 8 goals in the World Cup (dating back to 2022) for Argentina.

8/9

In fact, if you go back to Messi's last 9 World Cup matches (dating back to 2022), he has either scored or assisted in 8 of those 9 games (no goals or assists against Poland in 2022). In those 9 games, Messi has a total of 12 goals and 3 assists.

9/18

Of Messi's 18 World Cup goals, 9 have been assisted, and each of them by a different teammate. That opening goal was Facundo Medina's first assist for Argentina.

9-2-1

When Lionel Messi scores a goal in a World Cup game, Argentina has a record of 9W 2D 1L. That lone loss came against Saudi Arabia in 2022.

34-2-2

Argentina has an outstanding record when leading at the half of a World Cup game: 33W 2D 2L. They are yet to lose a game when leading at the half from a country from the UEFA Confederation (15-2-0).

42

Messi, who now has 122 goals in 201 career international appearances, has now scored against 42 different nations (Austria is the 42nd).

7 and 3

Lionel Messi has taken (7) and failed to convert (3) the most penalties in World Cup history (excl. shootouts).

Some more incredible penalty numbers -- Since Messi's World Cup debut in 2006, all 7 penalty kicks taken by Argentina (excluding shootouts) have been by Messi. The last Argentinian player other than Messi to take a World Cup penalty was... Ariel Ortega in 2002 vs Sweden (missed). In fact, you have to go back to 1998 to find the last player not named Messi to score a penalty at a World Cup: Gabriel Batistuta in 1998 vs England in that infamous R16 match (He also scored one vs Jamaica in the group stage)

12

Messi has now scored 12 World Cup goals after turning 35; that's more goals at the tournament than Harry Kane (10), Cristiano Ronaldo (8), Diego Maradona (8), Rivaldo (8), Neymar (8) Thierry Henry (6) have scored in their entire career.

57%

Messi's 57% success rate on penalties in World Cups is his 2nd worst in any competition in which he has attempted one.

France vs Iraq

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match between France and Iraq at Philadelphia Stadium on June 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Shaun Botterill/FIFA via Getty Images

16

Kylian Mbappé now has 16 career WC goals, tying Miroslav Klose for the socond-most by a man in FIFA World Cup history after Lionel Messi (18). {Note: Marta scored 17 FIFA Women's World Cup goals}

2+ x3

Mbappé became the fourth man to score 2+ goals in 3+ consecutive FIFA World Cup appearances along with Sándor Kocsis in 1954 (4 games), Guillermo Stabile in 1930 and Lionel Messi in 2022-26.

6

Mbappé extended his FIFA World Cup record with his sixth career multi-goal game in the tournament (5 braces, 1 hat trick).

2/3

Two of Mbappé's last three World Cup goals have come from outside the penalty area, after only one of his first 13 were from outside the box.

100

Mbappé earned his 100th cap for France; at 27y-184d, he's the youngest man to do so for France and fourth-youngest European man to reach the mark.

2 and 3

Michael Olise became the first Frenchman with two assists in a FIFA WC match since Antoine Griezmann vs England in 2022 QF. Olise went level with Sweden's Alexander Isak for the most assists in this 2026 FIFA World Cup (3).

1

Ousmane Dembélé scored his first goal in 20 major tournament games (today was his first in 13 World Cup apps).

4

France advanced to the KO Stage for a fourth straight World Cup (since 2014), the longest streak in team history.

2/2

France won each of their opening two matches at a FIFA World Cup for the fourth straight tournament, having done so in one of their 13 previous apps.

6

France extended their unbeaten record against Asian opposition at the World Cup to 6 games (5-1-0, W-D-L; Only Netherlands (7) have more games vs AFC opp. without losing).

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)