Jordan vs. Algeria LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Mahrez and co. aim for victory

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Algeria aim to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive against debutants Jordan in a Group J encounter in Santa Clara, and you can follow it live on ESPN.

Following their 0-3 loss to Lionel Messi's Argentina in their opener, Algeria will be aiming to bounce back, while Jordan impressed in their debut match, despite losing 1-3 to Austria.

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Vladimir Petkovic's Algeria side were left with a bloody nose after a Messi masterclass saw them on the wrong side of a 0-3 scoreline. Yet, what was worrying was how little Algeria threatened their opposition, barring an early effort by Farès Chaïbi that was ruled out for offside.

Riyad Mahrez came off the bench in that contest, but ought to be favourite to start against Jordan, with Anis Hadj Moussa's defensive work perhaps not as necessary. 20-year-old Ibrahim Maza produced a stellar performance on his World Cup debut and he'll be crucial to Algeria's fortunes as they chase victory.

Meanwhile, Jordan left Ralf Rangnick impressed in their 1-3 defeat to Austria, as the World Cup debutants scored their first goal with Ali Olwan and caused their opponents plenty of issues. Ultimately, Austria needed an own goal from Yazan Abu Al-Arab and an injury-time penalty from Marko Arnautovic to win, which reflects well on Jamal Sellami's side.

Jordan will remain underdogs against Algeria, but with Mousa Al-Tamari in their ranks, they can always hope to pull off an upset that could result in an unlikely path to the knockout stages.