Manchester City close to naming Enzo Maresca as Pep Guardiola successor - sources

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Manchester City are close to announcing Enzo Maresca as their new manager after agreeing the framework of a compensation package with Chelsea, sources have told ESPN.

Maresca could be unveiled as Pep Guardiola's successor at the Etihad Stadium as early as this week with negotiations with Chelsea close to being concluded.

City have been forced to delay their announcement after Chelsea demanded compensation despite sacking the Italian in January.

Club bosses had initially hoped to confirm Maresca's appointment in the week following the end of the Premier League campaign.

Enzo Maresca is set to join Manchester City. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Chelsea are set to receive more than £10 million ($13m) for Maresca, who took over at Stamford Bridge in June 2024 on a five-year contract.

Maresca is well known at City after two spells at the club. He was appointed as head coach of the Elite Development Squad in 2020 and also served as Guardiola's assistant between 2022 and 2023.

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Guardiola announced his departure after 10 years at the Etihad at the end of the season. Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that City are continuing in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

There's also interest in Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, who has been the subject of a bid from Tottenham.

City are keen to bolster their midfield this summer after Bernardo Silva's departure on a free transfer and doubts over the futures of Nico González and Tijjani Reijnders.