France vs. Iraq LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Kylian Mbappé looks to continue goal scoring charge

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France return to World Cup Group I action knowing victory over Iraq would see them secure qualification for the knockout stages just two games into their campaign. You can follow the action live with ESPN.

Iraq, for their part, are looking to bounce back after an opening defeat to Norway.

- Iraq coach jokes about plan to stop Mbappé: asking to play 3 keepers

- Kylian Mbappé: I knew Lionel Messi would keep scoring goals at World Cup

An intriguing subplot is Kylian Mbappé's goal scoring battle with Lionel Messi. After the Argentinian broke Miroslav Klose's tournament record with a brace earlier on Monday against Austria, Mbappé, on 14 goals, now finds himself four behind Messi.

With a brace last time out against Senegal in New York, Mbappé already became France's all-time leading scorer, breaking Olivier Giroud's mark of 57.

Iraq are clearly the underdogs tonight in Philadelphia, but even if they could secure an unlikely point, that would be a significant boost as they enter into a battle for third spot in this group, likely with Senegal.

Last time out, Iraq were on the receiving end of an Erling Haaland double as they lost 4-1 to Norway at the Boston Stadium, Foxboro.

They did get on the scoresheet courtesy of striker Aymen Hussein.

Meanwhile there does seem to be inclement weather about in Philadelphia.

Fans who have not yet travelled to the stadium have been warned to stay away for now. More updates are sure to be on the way.