Jérémy Doku to rejoin Belgium in Seattle after son's birth

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RENTON, Wash. -- The Belgian soccer federation congratulated Jérémy Doku on the birth of his son, Praise, on Monday, with a statement from the team adding the Manchester City winger would be back with the team in Seattle on Tuesday.

Doku missed the team's 0-0 Group G draw against Iran on Sunday because of a respiratory illness, but was cleared to fly back to London so he could be with his wife.

"As he had already been receiving the appropriate medical treatment for several days, he was able to fly without any medical risk in order to be with his family during this very special moment," Belgium team doctor Brahim Hacene said in a statement. "He was accompanied by my colleague, Dr. Brecht De Coninck. Everything went perfectly, and the mother, father, and baby are all doing wonderfully.

"Jérémy will rejoin the group tomorrow evening in Seattle."

Belgium face New Zealand on Friday in their final World Cup match and need a win -- after opening the tournament with two draws -- to avoid being eliminated from the World Cup before the knockout rounds.

On Sunday, French sports daily L'Equipe disavowed comments by a female commentator who criticized Doku for wanting to leave the World Cup to be at the birth of his first child.

L'Equipe apologized to Doku in a statement late Sunday and said the comments by France Pierron did not represent its values.

Pierron described childbirth as "a disgusting moment, excuse me, where the dad is useless" when taking part in the television show "L'Equipe de Choc" on Friday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.