Temwa Chawinga renews Kansas City Current contract through 2029

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Two-time reigning NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga has signed a new contract with the Kansas City Current that will keep her with the club through the 2029 season.

A source with knowledge of the deal told ESPN that the Current used the NWSL's new High Impact Player rule to execute the deal, meaning Chawinga's contract is among the most lucrative in the league.

"Temwa is a generational player, and extending her contract was a top priority for the club," Kansas City Current general manager Ryan Dell said in a statement. "This contract extension is testament not only to the impact Temwa makes on the field, but her impact and influence in our community and the global game. We're excited to have such a transformational player continue to call Kansas City home for the years to come."

Chawinga debuted for the Current in 2024, when she set an NWSL record with 20 regular season goals.

Temwa Chawinga has signed a new deal with Kansas City Current through the 2029 season.. Amy Kontras/NWSL via Getty Images

She scored 15 goals last season on her way to winning back-to-back MVP and Golden Boot awards. Chawinga is the only player to win back-to-back NWSL MVP awards.

She has seven goals this season, tied for second in the league.

"This contract extension means a lot to me because I call Kansas City home," Chawinga said. "The way the club and the city supports me and my teammates is truly special. I'm looking forward to staying longer in Kansas City and working hard with my teammates."

Chawinga made the shortlist for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, which is awarded to the world's top player each year.

The announcement of Chawinga's re-signing comes less than a week after the Current traded forward Ally Sentnor to Angel City FC for $850,000 in intra-league funds.

Chawinga is Kansas City's first player whose salary cap hit has been offset by assigning the High Impact Player rule to her contract.

The HIP rule officially goes into effect on July 1. It was approved by the NWSL's Board of Governors in December as a new mechanism to retain and attract top talent by paying them above the salary cap.

The NWSL's salary cap for the 2026 season is $3.7 million per team. The HIP rule allows teams to spend up to $1 million above the salary cap on star players who meet certain criteria. In addition to the sporting and marketing qualifiers, a player's cap charge must be at least 12% of the team's cap -- $444,000 in 2026 -- to be offset by the HIP rule.