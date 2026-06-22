Lawrence Shankland: Scotland not looking beyond crucial World Cup clash with Brazil

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Lawrence Shankland insists Scotland will ignore multiple permutations around possible qualification to go for the World Cup win against Brazil on Wednesday.

A 1-0 Group C victory over Haiti followed by a 1-0 defeat by Morocco has guaranteed Steve Clarke's side a third-place finish but with a first appearance in the knockout stage of the competition subject to several variables.

Scotland are one point behind Morocco and Brazil but could get through to the last-32 with the three points they have if other games go their way, while one point in Miami would all but guarantee qualification and a win would clinch it.

"We are going [there] to get a result," the Scottish striker said.

"We have given ourselves an opportunity to go and get that.

A win or a draw for Scotland would see them through to qualify for World Cup knockouts. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

"Obviously a draw will probably be enough to take us through but we are going to try and win the game first and foremost, and if we can take a point, then we will take that. It's massive.

"Obviously we've given ourselves the opportunity by winning the first game to go into the next two and hopefully get a point from them.

"We missed out against Morocco and we know we've got a big chance against Brazil.

"As you say, it will be a tough challenge, they are a quality squad, a good team, and we will need to be at our best to get something out of it.

"For me, if you think of the World Cup, Brazil are the first team that comes to your mind, the first team I remember proper watching the World Cup and them winning it.

"We know the challenge of that but what we need to [do] is concentrate on our jobs on the pitch."

There is a lot of Brazilian excitement around the possible return of star striker Neymar for the first time in over two and half years.

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The 34-year-old forward missed the first two Group C games with a calf injury but head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed he is fit to play against Scotland.

Shankland said: "He is obviously an iconic figure for the Brazilians.

"You know how well he has done in his career, you know how good a player he is.

"For me, he is up the other end of the pitch, the defenders will need to deal with him.

"It is just the noise around it, as I said, he is iconic to Brazil and we will leave the excitement up to them."

Scotland have had only two shots on goal in the two games they have played so far but Shankland is confident they can come good in front of goal.

"I am craving more than one chance to be honest, hopefully we'll get a few," the new Rangers striker said.

"As a striker, everybody talks about those moments in front of goal and hopefully as a team, whether that's for me or somebody else, we can create hopefully one or more clear-cut chance to punish the opposition and that's all we can look to do in this game."