Norway vs. Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Haaland doubles Norway's lead

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Norway face Senegal in an intriguing 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I clash with qualification to the round of 32 on the stake, and you can follow all the action LIVE right here at ESPN.

With France taking on Iraq earlier, this match could determine the qualifiers from this very tight group.

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Erling Haaland got his World Cup career up and running with a brace against Iraq -- a poacher's finish at the far post and a tap-in that stemmed from his ability press and cause panic -- and he will look to seal Norway's qualification to the knockout stages today. Norway looked steady for large parts of that game against Iraq, holding their Asian opponents at bay before turning on the style late on to add a flourish to the final scoreline (4-1).

Senegal, reeling from a 3-1 loss to France in which they had the better of the action for the first half, will be out to course correct at a tournament where they're expected to travel deep into the knockout stages. The 2025-26 AFCON finalists (winners, if you ask them) will know that a win (or at least a draw) here is important. If they were to enter the last group stage matchday with zero points, even a win against Iraq might not be enough to see them through as one of the best third-placed finishers.

With so much on the line, and with the wealth of attacking display on both sides (Erling Haaland vs Sadio Mané is just the headline act), this could make for a fascinating watch. If the weather plays fair, that is (more on that in the blog).